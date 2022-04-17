How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Apr 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits a 2-run home run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Vince Velasquez will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

The White Sox had the fifth-best batting average in the league (.256).

Last season the White Sox scored the seventh-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).

Last year the White Sox ranked third in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Rays had a team batting average of .243 last season, which ranked 14th among MLB teams.

The Rays scored 857 runs last season, which ranked second in MLB.

The Rays were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .321.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu slugged 30 home runs and collected 117 RBI last season while batting .261.

Tim Anderson posted a .309 average with 17 homers and 61 RBI.

Josh Harrison finished last season with eight home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .279.

Yasmani Grandal collected 67 hits, posted an OBP of .420 and a .520 SLG.

Rays Impact Players

Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.

Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.

Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 4/13/2022 Mariners W 6-4 Home 4/14/2022 Mariners L 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/16/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Rays - Home 4/18/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Guardians - Away 4/20/2022 Guardians - Away 4/21/2022 Guardians - Away 4/22/2022 Twins - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Home 4/13/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 4/14/2022 Athletics L 6-3 Home 4/15/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/16/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/17/2022 White Sox - Away 4/18/2022 Cubs - Away 4/19/2022 Cubs - Away 4/20/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox - Home

