How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Rays and Ji-Man Choi will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Rays vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Rays' .231 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rays have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (210 total runs).
- The Rays' .295 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 178 (3.6 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Rays Impact Players
- Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .266.
- Diaz's home runs rank him 175th in baseball, and he ranks 210th in RBI.
- Manuel Margot has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 23 runs batted in.
- Randy Arozarena is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Harold Ramirez is batting .279 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22.
- Abreu is 61st in homers and 91st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Luis Robert is slugging .441 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 19 runs.
- Robert is currently 61st in home runs and 121st in RBI in the big leagues.
- Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22.
- A.J. Pollock has 26 hits and an OBP of .254 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.
Rays and White Sox Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Yankees
W 4-2
Home
5/30/2022
Rangers
L 9-5
Away
5/31/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Away
6/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/2/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Away
6/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/4/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/5/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Cubs
L 5-1
Home
5/29/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-5
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 7-3
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-3
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
3
2022
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)