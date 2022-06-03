How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Ji-Man Choi will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Rays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .231 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rays have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (210 total runs).
  • The Rays' .295 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 178 (3.6 per game).
  • The White Sox have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .266.
  • Diaz's home runs rank him 175th in baseball, and he ranks 210th in RBI.
  • Manuel Margot has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 23 runs batted in.
  • Randy Arozarena is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Harold Ramirez is batting .279 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22.
  • Abreu is 61st in homers and 91st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Luis Robert is slugging .441 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 19 runs.
  • Robert is currently 61st in home runs and 121st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22.
  • A.J. Pollock has 26 hits and an OBP of .254 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Rays and White Sox Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Yankees

W 4-2

Home

5/30/2022

Rangers

L 9-5

Away

5/31/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Away

6/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/2/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Away

6/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/5/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Cubs

L 5-1

Home

5/29/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 7-3

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-3

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Regional restrictions apply.

