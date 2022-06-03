How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Ji-Man Choi will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Rays' .231 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rays have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (210 total runs).

The Rays' .295 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 178 (3.6 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .266.

Diaz's home runs rank him 175th in baseball, and he ranks 210th in RBI.

Manuel Margot has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 23 runs batted in.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Harold Ramirez is batting .279 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22.

Abreu is 61st in homers and 91st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Luis Robert is slugging .441 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 19 runs.

Robert is currently 61st in home runs and 121st in RBI in the big leagues.

Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22.

A.J. Pollock has 26 hits and an OBP of .254 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Rays and White Sox Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Yankees W 4-2 Home 5/30/2022 Rangers L 9-5 Away 5/31/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Away 6/1/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/2/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Away 6/3/2022 White Sox - Home 6/4/2022 White Sox - Home 6/5/2022 White Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/8/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/9/2022 Cardinals - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Cubs L 5-1 Home 5/29/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays L 7-3 Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away 6/3/2022 Rays - Away 6/4/2022 Rays - Away 6/5/2022 Rays - Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers - Home

