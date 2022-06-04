How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu take the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Rays vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Rays have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
- The Rays have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (216 total runs).
- The Rays rank 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .296.
- The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 181 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Rays Impact Players
- Diaz leads the Rays with a .271 batting average.
- Diaz is 181st in home runs and 215th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Randy Arozarena's six home runs are a team-high total.
- Arozarena is 64th in homers and 82nd in RBI in the majors.
- Manuel Margot is batting .323 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Harold Ramirez has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .286.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .256.
- Among all batters in the majors, Abreu is 49th in homers and 82nd in RBI.
- Luis Robert has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .440 on the year.
- Overall, Robert ranks 64th in home runs and 125th in RBI this year.
- Andrew Vaughn has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.
- A.J. Pollock is batting .225 with an OBP of .252 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
Rays and White Sox Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Rangers
L 9-5
Away
5/31/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Away
6/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/2/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Away
6/3/2022
White Sox
W 6-3
Home
6/4/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/5/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-5
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 7-3
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-3
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
L 6-3
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/10/2022
Rangers
-
Home
