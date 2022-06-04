How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu take the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Rays have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).

The Rays have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (216 total runs).

The Rays rank 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .296.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 181 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Rays Impact Players

Diaz leads the Rays with a .271 batting average.

Diaz is 181st in home runs and 215th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Randy Arozarena's six home runs are a team-high total.

Arozarena is 64th in homers and 82nd in RBI in the majors.

Manuel Margot is batting .323 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

Harold Ramirez has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .286.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .256.

Among all batters in the majors, Abreu is 49th in homers and 82nd in RBI.

Luis Robert has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .440 on the year.

Overall, Robert ranks 64th in home runs and 125th in RBI this year.

Andrew Vaughn has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

A.J. Pollock is batting .225 with an OBP of .252 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Rays and White Sox Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Rangers L 9-5 Away 5/31/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Away 6/1/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/2/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Away 6/3/2022 White Sox W 6-3 Home 6/4/2022 White Sox - Home 6/5/2022 White Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/8/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/9/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/10/2022 Twins - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays L 7-3 Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away 6/3/2022 Rays L 6-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rays - Away 6/5/2022 Rays - Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/10/2022 Rangers - Home

