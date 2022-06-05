How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Ryan Yarbrough, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are 19th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The White Sox are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (184 total).
  • The White Sox's .291 on-base percentage is the third-worst in the league.
  • The Rays' .230 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Rays have scored 218 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Rays are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .296.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 23.
  • In all of baseball, Abreu ranks 51st in homers and 83rd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .286.
  • Robert is 65th in homers in the majors and 130th in RBI.
  • Vaughn is batting .286 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Adam Engel has 10 doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .248.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a .274 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 12 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Diaz ranks 185th in homers and 218th in RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in home runs with six while driving in 23 runs and slugging .417.
  • Among all major league hitters, Arozarena ranks 65th in home runs and 83rd in RBI.
  • Manuel Margot is slashing .312/.380/.438 this season for the Rays.
  • Harold Ramirez has collected 36 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .370 on the year.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 7-3

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-3

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

L 6-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Away

6/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/2/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Away

6/3/2022

White Sox

W 6-3

Home

6/4/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Home

6/5/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB

