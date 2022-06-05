How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Ryan Yarbrough, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

The White Sox are 19th in MLB with a .236 batting average.

The White Sox are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (184 total).

The White Sox's .291 on-base percentage is the third-worst in the league.

The Rays' .230 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Rays have scored 218 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rays are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .296.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 23.

In all of baseball, Abreu ranks 51st in homers and 83rd in RBI.

Luis Robert has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .286.

Robert is 65th in homers in the majors and 130th in RBI.

Vaughn is batting .286 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Adam Engel has 10 doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .248.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a .274 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 12 RBI.

In all of MLB, Diaz ranks 185th in homers and 218th in RBI.

Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in home runs with six while driving in 23 runs and slugging .417.

Among all major league hitters, Arozarena ranks 65th in home runs and 83rd in RBI.

Manuel Margot is slashing .312/.380/.438 this season for the Rays.

Harold Ramirez has collected 36 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .370 on the year.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays L 7-3 Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away 6/3/2022 Rays L 6-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rays W 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rays - Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/10/2022 Rangers - Home 6/11/2022 Rangers - Home

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Away 6/1/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/2/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Away 6/3/2022 White Sox W 6-3 Home 6/4/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Home 6/5/2022 White Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/8/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/9/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/10/2022 Twins - Away 6/11/2022 Twins - Away

