How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Reynaldo Lopez, who will start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (204 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 27th in baseball with a .294 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Rangers rank 22nd in the league with 235 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with seven home runs and runs batted in, driving in 23.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home runs rank him 60th, and his RBI tally places him 104th.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .281 with five doubles, six home runs and six walks.
  • Robert is 88th in home runs and 136th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn has sent home a team-high 23 runs batted in.
  • Jake Burger paces the White Sox with seven home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Semien has been key for Texas with 49 hits, an OBP of .280 plus a slugging percentage of .353.
  • Semien ranks 88th in homers and 121st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 11 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .405.
  • Seager is 23rd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 83rd in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .225 average, 10 homers and 36 RBI.
  • Jonah Heim has 33 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .477 this season.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

W 6-5

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

6/5/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Home

6/7/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

6/7/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/11/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
Jun 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts to his double against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
Jun 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts to his double against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after guard Jaylen Brown (7) blocks a shot by the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Celtics Game 4

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
boxing
Boxing

How to Watch ShoBox: The New Generation

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
when-will-season-6-of-bunkd-be-on-netflix
entertainment

How to Watch Bunk’d, Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas22 minutes ago
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Louisville vs Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
USATSI_18499800
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy