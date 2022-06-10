How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Reynaldo Lopez, who will start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (204 total runs).

The White Sox rank 27th in baseball with a .294 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Rangers rank 22nd in the league with 235 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with seven home runs and runs batted in, driving in 23.

Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home runs rank him 60th, and his RBI tally places him 104th.

Luis Robert is hitting .281 with five doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Robert is 88th in home runs and 136th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Andrew Vaughn has sent home a team-high 23 runs batted in.

Jake Burger paces the White Sox with seven home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Semien has been key for Texas with 49 hits, an OBP of .280 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Semien ranks 88th in homers and 121st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 11 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .405.

Seager is 23rd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 83rd in RBI.

Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .225 average, 10 homers and 36 RBI.

Jonah Heim has 33 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .477 this season.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Rays W 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rays W 6-5 Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Home 6/10/2022 Rangers - Home 6/11/2022 Rangers - Home 6/12/2022 Rangers - Home 6/13/2022 Tigers - Away 6/14/2022 Tigers - Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 6/5/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 6/7/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 6/7/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 6/8/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/10/2022 White Sox - Away 6/11/2022 White Sox - Away 6/12/2022 White Sox - Away 6/13/2022 Astros - Home 6/14/2022 Astros - Home 6/15/2022 Astros - Home

