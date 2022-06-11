Jun 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger head into the second of a three-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

The White Sox are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (212 total).

The White Sox are 25th in the league with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Rangers rank 23rd in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

The Rangers have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 238 (4.2 per game).

The Rangers have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has posted a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 23 runs.

Among all batters in MLB, Abreu's home runs place him 61st, and his RBI tally places him 109th.

Luis Robert has five doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .280.

Robert is 92nd in home runs and 140th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 23 runs batted in.

Burger has hit a team-best seven home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager is batting .224 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.

In all of MLB, Seager ranks 16th in homers and 81st in RBI.

Semien has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .275. He's slugging .347 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Semien ranks 92nd in homers and 124th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .230 average, 11 homers and 37 RBI.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .276 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 21 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Rays W 6-5 Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Home 6/10/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Home 6/11/2022 Rangers - Home 6/12/2022 Rangers - Home 6/13/2022 Tigers - Away 6/14/2022 Tigers - Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Astros - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 6/7/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 6/7/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 6/8/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/10/2022 White Sox L 8-3 Away 6/11/2022 White Sox - Away 6/12/2022 White Sox - Away 6/13/2022 Astros - Home 6/14/2022 Astros - Home 6/15/2022 Astros - Home 6/16/2022 Tigers - Away

