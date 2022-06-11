Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger head into the second of a three-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
  • The White Sox are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (212 total).
  • The White Sox are 25th in the league with an on-base percentage of .296.
  • The Rangers rank 23rd in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
  • The Rangers have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 238 (4.2 per game).
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has posted a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 23 runs.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Abreu's home runs place him 61st, and his RBI tally places him 109th.
  • Luis Robert has five doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .280.
  • Robert is 92nd in home runs and 140th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 23 runs batted in.
  • Burger has hit a team-best seven home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager is batting .224 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Seager ranks 16th in homers and 81st in RBI.
  • Semien has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .275. He's slugging .347 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Semien ranks 92nd in homers and 124th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .230 average, 11 homers and 37 RBI.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .276 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 21 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Rays

W 6-5

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Home

6/7/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

6/7/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

L 8-3

Away

6/11/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

