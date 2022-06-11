Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger head into the second of a three-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- The White Sox are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (212 total).
- The White Sox are 25th in the league with an on-base percentage of .296.
- The Rangers rank 23rd in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
- The Rangers have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 238 (4.2 per game).
- The Rangers have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu has posted a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 23 runs.
- Among all batters in MLB, Abreu's home runs place him 61st, and his RBI tally places him 109th.
- Luis Robert has five doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .280.
- Robert is 92nd in home runs and 140th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 23 runs batted in.
- Burger has hit a team-best seven home runs.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager is batting .224 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.
- In all of MLB, Seager ranks 16th in homers and 81st in RBI.
- Semien has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .275. He's slugging .347 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Semien ranks 92nd in homers and 124th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .230 average, 11 homers and 37 RBI.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .276 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 21 RBI.
White Sox and Rangers Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Rays
W 6-5
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
W 4-0
Home
6/8/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
6/9/2022
Dodgers
L 11-9
Home
6/10/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Home
6/11/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/12/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/14/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/15/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/17/2022
Astros
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Mariners
L 6-5
Home
6/7/2022
Guardians
L 6-3
Away
6/7/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Away
6/8/2022
Guardians
L 4-0
Away
6/10/2022
White Sox
L 8-3
Away
6/11/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/12/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/13/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/14/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/16/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
