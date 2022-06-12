How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will try to knock off Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers when the teams meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday, June 12, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox are 15th in the league with a .242 batting average.

The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (221 total, 3.9 per game).

The White Sox's .298 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.

The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

The Rangers have scored 249 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .252.

Including all major league batters, Abreu ranks 76th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

Luis Robert is hitting .278 to lead the lineup.

Robert is 98th in home runs and 137th in RBI so far this year.

Andrew Vaughn has a team-best 25 runs batted in.

Jake Burger paces the White Sox with eight home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs (12) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .234.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Garcia is 20th in homers and 10th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has 51 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Among all major league batters, Semien ranks 98th in home runs and 106th in RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 12. He's driven in 27 runs and is slugging .411.

Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.279) this season while adding seven home runs and 22 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Home 6/10/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Home 6/11/2022 Rangers L 11-9 Home 6/12/2022 Rangers - Home 6/13/2022 Tigers - Away 6/14/2022 Tigers - Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Astros - Away 6/18/2022 Astros - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 6/7/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 6/8/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/10/2022 White Sox L 8-3 Away 6/11/2022 White Sox W 11-9 Away 6/12/2022 White Sox - Away 6/13/2022 Astros - Home 6/14/2022 Astros - Home 6/15/2022 Astros - Home 6/16/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Tigers - Away

