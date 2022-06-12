How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will try to knock off Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers when the teams meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are 15th in the league with a .242 batting average.
  • The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (221 total, 3.9 per game).
  • The White Sox's .298 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
  • The Rangers have scored 249 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .252.
  • Including all major league batters, Abreu ranks 76th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .278 to lead the lineup.
  • Robert is 98th in home runs and 137th in RBI so far this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn has a team-best 25 runs batted in.
  • Jake Burger paces the White Sox with eight home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs (12) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .234.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Garcia is 20th in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien has 51 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Semien ranks 98th in home runs and 106th in RBI.
  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 12. He's driven in 27 runs and is slugging .411.
  • Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.279) this season while adding seven home runs and 22 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

L 11-9

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

6/7/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

L 8-3

Away

6/11/2022

White Sox

W 11-9

Away

6/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

-

Away

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
