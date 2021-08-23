How to Watch White Sox at Blue Jays

August 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a rough weekend, the White Sox look to bounce back against the Blue Jays on Monday.
Author:

The White Sox dropped two straight games against the Rays this weekend, so the AL Central leaders enter Monday's matchup with the Blue Jays looking to get back on track.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live Stream: You can stream the White Sox at Blue Jays game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago fell 8-4 against Tampa Bay on Saturday before getting blanked 9-0 on Sunday. Though the White Sox managed seven hits in Sunday's game, they could not plate any runners.

The Blue Jays (64-58) head into the four-game series 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League. Success against the White Sox would bolster their playoff odds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
