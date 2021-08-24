How to Watch White Sox at Blue Jays

The Blue Jays look to make it two in a row against the White Sox on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning last night to steal a win from the White Sox. It happened with two outs in the eighth and allowed the Blue Jays to bounce back after they blew a game against the Tigers on Sunday.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Blue Jays are just 3-7 in their last ten games, a stretch that has hurt their chances of making a push for the playoffs. Toronto is still in it, but they need to start playing better in a hurry if they want a shot at catching the Red Sox and A's down the stretch for the last wild card spot.

The White Sox still have a big lead in the AL Central, but after losing three in a row their lead is down to just nine games. They are still in great shape to win the division and ease into the playoffs, but they are losing valuable games in the race for the top record in the AL. They are now 5.5 games behind the Rays for the top record in the league and 1.5 back of the Astros for the second spot.

The White Sox hope Dylan Cease can help bring an end to the losing streak we he takes the mound on Tuesday. Cease doesn't have a decision in his last two starts, but the White Sox have lost both.

Chicago will be familiar with the opposing pitcher as Jose Berrios starts for the Blue Jays. Berrios used to be in the AL Central when he pitched for the Twins. He has had a lot of success against Chicago, going 12-4 with 129 strikeouts in 20 career starts. He will look to keep the White Sox reeling with a strong start.

