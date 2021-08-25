How to Watch White Sox at Blue Jays

August 25, 2021
How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox look to win their second straight game against the Blue Jays after a 5-2 victory Tuesday.
Chicago got back in the win column on Tuesday thanks to slugger José Abreu. The White Sox jumped on top early by scoring four runs in the first due in part to a three-run home run from Abreu. It was his 26th of the year, and it provided all the offense Chicago needed in its 5-2 win. It was a rare win for the White Sox against José Berríos and helped them snap a three-game skid.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Jays lost the game and valuable position in the playoff race. The Red Sox won and pushed Toronto 5 1/2 games back of the last playoff spot. The loss was the Blue Jays eighth in their last 11 games. 

Game 3 is a big one for the Blue Jays. They need to stop the bleeding, or they are going to find themselves too far behind to make the postseason. There is still a small chance they make it, but it's getting even slimmer with every loss.

The Blue Jays turn to Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.79 ERA) to try and get their second win against the White Sox in three days. Ray pitched eight strong innings in his last outing, giving up just one run and striking out 11. Unfortunately, the Blue Jays could only push one run across, and they lost the game 4-1 in 10 innings.

The White Sox counter with Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.77 ERA) in game three. Giolito has alternated good and bad starts over his last four games. His last time out he went seven innings against the Rays, giving up just two runs while striking out eight.

How To Watch

August
25
2021

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:07
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
