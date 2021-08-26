How to Watch White Sox at Blue Jays

August 26, 2021
How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jays aim to take the series from the White Sox when they play on Thursday.
Author:

The Blue Jays almost squandered a great start from Robbie Ray on Wednesday, but still found a way to win. Ray struck out 14 in seven innings but still didn't figure in the decision. The Blue Jays had to score in the bottom of the eighth to get the win. Ray gave up just one run in the third inning in an otherwise spotless performance.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win for Toronto was their second out of three games against the White Sox and helped them gain a game on the Red Sox who lost to the Twins on Wednesday. The Blue Jays now sit 4.5 games back of Boston for the second wild card.

With the loss yesterday the White Sox have now lost four out of their last five. They still hold a nine-game lead in their division but are slowly seeing themselves fall out of contention for the top spot in the AL.

Chicago will still make the playoffs but they are starting to show some kinks in their iron. They need to get back on track as they head towards the final stretch of the season. They have looked like a team all year that can compete for the AL crown, but they need to start playing better.

In the final game of this four-game set, the White Sox will send Carlos Rodon to the mound against Hyun Jin Ryu. Rodon won his last start against the Cubs but had lost his previous two starts. Jin Ryu has won five of his last six decisions, while the Blue Jays have won in seven of his last eight starts. They hope that trend continues on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
26
2021

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
3:07
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
