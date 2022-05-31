May 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) first baseman Cavan Biggio (8) and starting pitcher Jordan Romano (68) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

The Blue Jays are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (185 total).

The Blue Jays' .307 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 167 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in home runs (nine), runs batted in (26) and has put up a team-best batting average of .273.

Springer's home runs place him 27th in MLB, and he is 33rd in RBI.

Guerrero's nine home runs are a team-high total.

Guerrero ranks 27th in home runs and 49th in RBI in the big leagues.

Bo Bichette is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Santiago Espinal is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in runs batted in with 20 and has a batting average of .236.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Abreu's home run total ranks 81st and his RBI tally ranks 98th.

Luis Robert is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.

Overall, Robert ranks 58th in home runs and 132nd in RBI this season.

Vaughn leads Chicago in RBI with 20 while batting .267 with five home runs.

Adam Engel is batting .250 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Cardinals W 8-1 Away 5/26/2022 Angels W 6-3 Away 5/27/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 5/28/2022 Angels W 6-5 Away 5/29/2022 Angels W 11-10 Away 5/31/2022 White Sox - Home 6/1/2022 White Sox - Home 6/2/2022 White Sox - Home 6/3/2022 Twins - Home 6/4/2022 Twins - Home 6/5/2022 Twins - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox L 16-3 Home 5/25/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Home 5/26/2022 Red Sox L 16-7 Home 5/28/2022 Cubs L 5-1 Home 5/29/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/3/2022 Rays - Away 6/4/2022 Rays - Away 6/5/2022 Rays - Away

