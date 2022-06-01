How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on Wednesday.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in runs scored with 191, 4.0 per game.
- The Blue Jays are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 172 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .292.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- George Springer paces the Blue Jays with nine home runs and 26 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .277.
- In all of MLB, Springer is 27th in home runs and 34th in RBI.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has launched a team-best nine home runs.
- Guerrero ranks 27th in homers and 53rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Bichette is hitting .257 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Alejandro Kirk has seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .304.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu has been key for Chicago with 41 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .399.
- Abreu's home run total puts him 84th in the majors, and he ranks 101st in RBI.
- Luis Robert is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.
- Robert is 58th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 137th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the club in homers (six) and runs batted in (22) this season.
- Adam Engel has 28 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Angels
W 6-3
Away
5/27/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Away
5/28/2022
Angels
W 6-5
Away
5/29/2022
Angels
W 11-10
Away
5/31/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
6/1/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/3/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/6/2022
Royals
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Home
5/26/2022
Red Sox
L 16-7
Home
5/28/2022
Cubs
L 5-1
Home
5/29/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-5
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)