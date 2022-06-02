How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Blue Jays and Alejandro Kirk ready for the final of a three-game series against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays rank 13th in the league with a .241 batting average.
- The Blue Jays have the No. 25 offense in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (198 total runs).
- The Blue Jays' .312 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 175 (3.6 per game).
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .291.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 26 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .277.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Springer's home runs rank him 29th, and his RBI tally puts him 36th.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit 10 home runs with 26 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
- Guerrero ranks 21st in homers and 36th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Bo Bichette is batting .255 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Kirk is batting .292 with seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .250.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Abreu's home run total ranks 60th and his RBI tally is 89th.
- Robert is slugging .433 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.
- Robert ranks 60th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 140th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the club in homers (six) and runs batted in (22) this season.
- A.J. Pollock has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .254. He's slugging .365 on the year.
Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Away
5/28/2022
Angels
W 6-5
Away
5/29/2022
Angels
W 11-10
Away
5/31/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
6/1/2022
White Sox
W 7-3
Home
6/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/3/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/6/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/7/2022
Royals
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Red Sox
L 16-7
Home
5/28/2022
Cubs
L 5-1
Home
5/29/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-5
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 7-3
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
