How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) has a bucket of ice water dumped over his head by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) as they celebrate a win over the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Alejandro Kirk ready for the final of a three-game series against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays rank 13th in the league with a .241 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays have the No. 25 offense in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (198 total runs).
  • The Blue Jays' .312 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 175 (3.6 per game).
  • The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .291.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 26 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .277.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Springer's home runs rank him 29th, and his RBI tally puts him 36th.
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit 10 home runs with 26 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
  • Guerrero ranks 21st in homers and 36th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .255 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Kirk is batting .292 with seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .250.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Abreu's home run total ranks 60th and his RBI tally is 89th.
  • Robert is slugging .433 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.
  • Robert ranks 60th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 140th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the club in homers (six) and runs batted in (22) this season.
  • A.J. Pollock has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .254. He's slugging .365 on the year.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Away

5/29/2022

Angels

W 11-10

Away

5/31/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

6/1/2022

White Sox

W 7-3

Home

6/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/3/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/6/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/7/2022

Royals

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Red Sox

L 16-7

Home

5/28/2022

Cubs

L 5-1

Home

5/29/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 7-3

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
