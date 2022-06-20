How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Jun 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) scores a run and celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Pollock and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to beat Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays when the teams meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022

Monday, June 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays rank fifth in the majors with a .255 batting average.

The Blue Jays have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (301 total runs).

The Blue Jays are fifth in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

The White Sox rank 24th in the league with 267 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero paces the Blue Jays in home runs (17) and runs batted in (41).

Of all batters in the majors, Guerrero is 10th in homers and 22nd in RBI.

George Springer is batting .264 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Springer ranks 22nd in homers in baseball and 48th in RBI.

Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays with a team-best batting average of .307.

Bo Bichette is hitting .260 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .263 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Abreu is 53rd in homers and 62nd in RBI.

Luis Robert has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .329. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Robert is 109th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .309 to lead Chicago, while adding six homers and 29 runs batted in this season.

Pollock is batting .261 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Home 6/16/2022 Orioles L 10-2 Home 6/17/2022 Yankees L 12-3 Home 6/18/2022 Yankees L 4-0 Home 6/19/2022 Yankees W 10-9 Home 6/20/2022 White Sox - Away 6/21/2022 White Sox - Away 6/22/2022 White Sox - Away 6/24/2022 Brewers - Away 6/25/2022 Brewers - Away 6/26/2022 Brewers - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Away 6/15/2022 Tigers W 13-0 Away 6/17/2022 Astros L 13-3 Away 6/18/2022 Astros W 7-0 Away 6/19/2022 Astros L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/23/2022 Orioles - Home 6/24/2022 Orioles - Home 6/25/2022 Orioles - Home

