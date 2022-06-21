How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to defeat Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays when the teams meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .254 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (308 total runs).
- The Blue Jays rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored 275 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with 17 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 41.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs place him 10th, and his RBI tally places him 22nd.
- George Springer has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .263.
- Among all MLB hitters, Springer is 22nd in homers and 48th in RBI.
- Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .307 batting average.
- Bo Bichette is batting .259 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu is batting .259 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu is 54th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.
- Luis Robert is batting .298 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .428 this season.
- Robert ranks 89th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 72nd in RBI.
- Vaughn is batting .324 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 31 runs batted in this season.
- Tim Anderson is batting .357 with an OBP of .393 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/16/2022
Orioles
L 10-2
Home
6/17/2022
Yankees
L 12-3
Home
6/18/2022
Yankees
L 4-0
Home
6/19/2022
Yankees
W 10-9
Home
6/20/2022
White Sox
L 8-7
Away
6/21/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/22/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/24/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/26/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Tigers
W 13-0
Away
6/17/2022
Astros
L 13-3
Away
6/18/2022
Astros
W 7-0
Away
6/19/2022
Astros
L 4-3
Away
6/20/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-7
Home
6/21/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/24/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/25/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/26/2022
Orioles
-
Home
