How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is greeted by right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to defeat Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays when the teams meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .254 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (308 total runs).
  • The Blue Jays rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored 275 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with 17 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 41.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs place him 10th, and his RBI tally places him 22nd.
  • George Springer has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .263.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Springer is 22nd in homers and 48th in RBI.
  • Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .307 batting average.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .259 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .259 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu is 54th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is batting .298 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .428 this season.
  • Robert ranks 89th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 72nd in RBI.
  • Vaughn is batting .324 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 31 runs batted in this season.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .357 with an OBP of .393 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Orioles

L 10-2

Home

6/17/2022

Yankees

L 12-3

Home

6/18/2022

Yankees

L 4-0

Home

6/19/2022

Yankees

W 10-9

Home

6/20/2022

White Sox

L 8-7

Away

6/21/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/22/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

W 13-0

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

L 13-3

Away

6/18/2022

Astros

W 7-0

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

How To Watch

June
21
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
