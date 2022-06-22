How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).
- The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 314, 4.6 per game.
- The Blue Jays rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 282 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with 17 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 42.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs place him 10th, and his RBI tally ranks him 21st.
- George Springer is batting .260 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks.
- Springer ranks 24th in homers and 53rd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Alejandro Kirk has a team-best batting average of .304.
- Bo Bichette is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu is batting .261 this season with a team-high nine home runs.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Abreu's home run total is 57th and his RBI tally ranks 66th.
- Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 35 while batting .300 with seven homers.
- Among all major league hitters, Robert ranks 93rd in homers and 48th in RBI.
- Tim Anderson is slashing .358/.397/.497 this season for the White Sox.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in batting average (.321) this season while adding seven home runs and 31 RBI.
Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Yankees
L 12-3
Home
6/18/2022
Yankees
L 4-0
Home
6/19/2022
Yankees
W 10-9
Home
6/20/2022
White Sox
L 8-7
Away
6/21/2022
White Sox
L 7-6
Away
6/22/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/24/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/26/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/28/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Astros
L 13-3
Away
6/18/2022
Astros
W 7-0
Away
6/19/2022
Astros
L 4-3
Away
6/20/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-7
Home
6/21/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-6
Home
6/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/24/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/25/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/26/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/27/2022
Angels
-
Away
