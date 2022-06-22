How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Blue Jays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 314, 4.6 per game.

The Blue Jays rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 282 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with 17 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 42.

Among all hitters in baseball, Guerrero's home runs place him 10th, and his RBI tally ranks him 21st.

George Springer is batting .260 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Springer ranks 24th in homers and 53rd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Alejandro Kirk has a team-best batting average of .304.

Bo Bichette is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu is batting .261 this season with a team-high nine home runs.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Abreu's home run total is 57th and his RBI tally ranks 66th.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 35 while batting .300 with seven homers.

Among all major league hitters, Robert ranks 93rd in homers and 48th in RBI.

Tim Anderson is slashing .358/.397/.497 this season for the White Sox.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in batting average (.321) this season while adding seven home runs and 31 RBI.

Blue Jays and White Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Yankees L 12-3 Home 6/18/2022 Yankees L 4-0 Home 6/19/2022 Yankees W 10-9 Home 6/20/2022 White Sox L 8-7 Away 6/21/2022 White Sox L 7-6 Away 6/22/2022 White Sox - Away 6/24/2022 Brewers - Away 6/25/2022 Brewers - Away 6/26/2022 Brewers - Away 6/27/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/28/2022 Red Sox - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Astros L 13-3 Away 6/18/2022 Astros W 7-0 Away 6/19/2022 Astros L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/23/2022 Orioles - Home 6/24/2022 Orioles - Home 6/25/2022 Orioles - Home 6/26/2022 Orioles - Home 6/27/2022 Angels - Away

