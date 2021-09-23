September 23, 2021
How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday evening, the White Sox will face Cleveland in the second game of an intriguing double-header.

The White Sox have been one of the top teams in the American League this season. They look like a real contender to make a postseason run. On Thursday evening, the White Sox will take on Cleveland in the second game of a double-header as they look to move up in the AL standings.

How to Watch White Sox at Cleveland:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can live stream the White Sox at Cleveland game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's double-header, the White Sox are tied for the fourth-best record in the AL with the New York Yankees. They are just two games behind the Boston Red Sox for the third-best record. 

As for Cleveland, it holds a 74-76 record and is well outside the playoff picture. However, the team does have a lot of talent on the roster. These two teams are AL Central rivals, which makes it a very intriguing game to watch.

The White Sox are the favorites coming into this matchup. Cleveland, on the other hand, would love to play the role of spoiler.

In the second game of today's double-header, the White Sox have not announced who their starting pitcher will be. On the other side of the diamond, Cleveland will give the starting nod to Zach Plesac (10-6, 4.59 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_16783264
