Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians

September 24, 2021
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox, who just won the AL Central, take on Cleveland in Shane Bieber's return.
The White Sox take on Cleveland in this AL Central battle just a day after Chicago clinched the division.

How to Watch: White Sox at Cleveland:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream White Sox at Cleveland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Chicago, the playoffs are a reality. After an explosive 7-2 victory over Cleveland, the White Sox clinched the AL Central title for the first time since 2008. Tim Anderson, who has been hot all month, lit the fireworks, homering twice in the game. 

Anderson is in the midst of a career-high 90-run season and Luis Robert has had a hit in 12 straight games to help propel this team into the postseason.

However, the Chicago offense will have to go through Shane Bieber, who is making his first start in over three months on the heels of his CY Young season. While his ERA is higher than it was last year, he has the 2nd most strikeouts of his career. 

Against the White Sox in his career, Bieber is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 91 strikeouts. Tim Anderson has never homered off him. 

That streak could continue tonight ... or the Chicago offense could be too high-powered for the Cleveland bullpen to handle. 

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
