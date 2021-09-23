With the White Sox pushing to move up in the AL standings, they will face Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.

The White Sox have been one of the best teams in the American League so far this season. Coming into today's matchup against Cleveland, Chicago is 85-66 and sits in fourth place in the entire AL. The White Sox will look to continue moving up in the standings with a win Thursday.

How to Watch White Sox at Cleveland:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MLB Network

In their last series with the Detroit Tigers, the White Sox lost the first two games of the three-game set. Chicago then saw the third and final game of the series get postponed. Getting back in the win column is needed in this series against Cleveland.

Speaking of Cleveland, the team is coming off of a four-game series against the Royals, with the last game getting postponed as well. In that series, Cleveland won one game and lost two.

While Cleveland may not be postseason contenders this year, it still has a very talented and entertaining roster to watch. This is also an AL Central rivalry matchup, which makes it even more intriguing.

Chicago will give the starting nod to Reynaldo López (3-3, 3.00 ERA) on the mound today. Cleveland will start Aaron Civale (11-4, 3.40 ERA).

