How to Watch White Sox vs. Cleveland

September 25, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox look to gain momentum heading into the playoffs as they take on Cleveland Saturday.
Author:

The White Sox clinched a playoff spot earlier this week by winning the AL Central. This will be just the third playoff appearance for the Southsiders since 2005, but this might be the best team they have fielded since they won the World Series that year.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Cleveland:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Fox (WFLD - Chicago, IL)

Live stream Chicago vs. Cleveland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox started off the season incredibly hot, so they've kept a steady lead in the division even though they've gone .500 since the All-Star break going into this series with Cleveland. 

Chicago won Friday's game against Cleveland 1-0. A home run from Luis Robert provided the lone run. White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease out-pitched Cleveland ace Shane Bieber, who was starting his first game since July.

The great pitching should not stop tonight for the White Sox as they will start Lance Lynn. Lynn made is first All-Star game since 2012 earlier this year since 2012 and will be an integral part of the White Sox staff in the postseason. He has a 10-5 record with a 2.47 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

For Cleveland, Eli Morgan will get the start with a 3-7 record and 5.68 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WFLD - Chicago, IL)
Time
7:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Chicago White Sox
MLB

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
