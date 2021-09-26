How to Watch White Sox at Cleveland

The White Sox will try to go for the unusual five-game series win against Cleveland.

A lot of the AL Playoff picture is starting to take shape. The White Sox clinched the AL Central this week to earn their first back-to-back playoff appearances in franchise history. The Rays clinched the AL East last night and look even scarier than they did when they made it all the way to the World Series in 2020.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Cleveland:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The Astros have a solid six-game lead in the AL West that looks like they'll inevitably clinch. All that needs to be decided is who is in the Wild Card game which right now is the Yankees and Red Sox.

Chicago needs to bounce back from last night's game where they were shutout 6-0 against Cleveland. It may be a case that they are trying to rest for the playoffs and no one would blame them. It also could be that Cleveland starter Eli Morgan was simply otherworldly only giving up one hit in six innings.

Sox start Lance Lynn uncharacteristically gave up six runs in as many innings. He's been great all season though so Sox fans must imagine that he'll get that straightened out come playoff time.

The Southsiders will try to pick up the rubber match and win this unusual five-game series as they start another dominant force on the mound Lucas Giolito. This whole rotation is truly scary especially if Dallas Keuchel can get back to his old ways. For Giolito, he is 10-9 on the season with a 3.70 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP with 192 strikeouts in 167.2 innings.

Cleveland will start Triston McKenzie who is 5-7 with a 4.67 ERA.

