How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

The White Sox are gearing up for the playoffs as they begin a three-game series Monday against the Tigers.

The White Sox won their weekend series against the Rangers and continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Tigers as they ramp up for the playoffs.

Chicago holds a commanding 11-game lead in the AL Central and are three games behind the Astros for the second seed in the American League bracket.

How to Watch White Sox vs. Tigers Online:

Game Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the White Sox vs. Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the White Sox have not clinched a playoff spot yet, their Twitter header reads "postseason loading..." and they could secure a berth during this series in Detroit.

Last season, the White Sox claimed a wild card in the expanded playoff format used as a result of the pandemic-shortened season but fell 2-1 against the Athletics in the first round.

For Monday's series opener against Detroit, Chicago will start pitcher Carlos Rodón, who made his first All-Star game this year. He has a 0.96 WHIP, a 2.38 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 124.2 innings.

The Tigers (72-78) will start Matt Manning (4-6, 5.75 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.