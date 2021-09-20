How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The White Sox won their weekend series against the Rangers and continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Tigers as they ramp up for the playoffs.
Chicago holds a commanding 11-game lead in the AL Central and are three games behind the Astros for the second seed in the American League bracket.
How to Watch White Sox vs. Tigers Online:
Game Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago
While the White Sox have not clinched a playoff spot yet, their Twitter header reads "postseason loading..." and they could secure a berth during this series in Detroit.
Last season, the White Sox claimed a wild card in the expanded playoff format used as a result of the pandemic-shortened season but fell 2-1 against the Athletics in the first round.
For Monday's series opener against Detroit, Chicago will start pitcher Carlos Rodón, who made his first All-Star game this year. He has a 0.96 WHIP, a 2.38 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 124.2 innings.
The Tigers (72-78) will start Matt Manning (4-6, 5.75 ERA) on the mound.
