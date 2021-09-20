How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

September 20, 2021
How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox are gearing up for the playoffs as they begin a three-game series Monday against the Tigers.
The White Sox won their weekend series against the Rangers and continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Tigers as they ramp up for the playoffs.

Chicago holds a commanding 11-game lead in the AL Central and are three games behind the Astros for the second seed in the  American League bracket.

How to Watch White Sox vs. Tigers Online:

Game Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the White Sox vs. Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the White Sox have not clinched a playoff spot yet, their Twitter header reads "postseason loading..." and they could secure a berth during this series in Detroit.

Last season, the White Sox claimed a wild card in the expanded playoff format used as a result of the pandemic-shortened season but fell 2-1 against the Athletics in the first round.

For Monday's series opener against Detroit, Chicago will start pitcher Carlos Rodón, who made his first All-Star game this year. He has a 0.96 WHIP, a 2.38 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 124.2 innings. 

The Tigers (72-78) will start Matt Manning (4-6, 5.75 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
20
2021

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
6:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

