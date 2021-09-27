How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

The White Sox have clinched the AL Central title but still have a slim chance to overtake the Astros for the second seed in the playoffs.

The White Sox enter Monday's series opener against the Tigers looking to gain ground on the Astros as they compete for the second seed in the American League playoff bracket.

Chicago (88-68) clinched the AL Central title last Thursday with a 7-2 victory against Cleveland but traded wins and losses with its division foe the rest of the series. The White Sox won three of five games in the series, including a 5-2 win in Sunday's series finale.

How to Watch White Sox vs. Tigers:

Game Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Entering Monday's game against Detroit, the White Sox sit three games back of the Astros, who would hold the second seed in the AL if the regular season ended today. Chicago (88-68) will look to overtake Houston (91-65) with a strong showing in the final week of the season.

Veteran lefthander Dallas Keuchel will start for the White Sox Monday afternoon. He has an 8-9 record with a 5.18 ERA and 92 strikeouts on the season.

Matt Manning will start for the Tigers (75-80), who have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Manning is 4-6 this season with a 5.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts.

Regional restrictions may apply.