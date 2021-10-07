It will be a battle of the Lances in Game 1 of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros as Lance Lynn and Lance McCullers Jr. take the mound.

The Astros proved that their sub-par .500 regular season last year that ended with a deep playoff chase was no fluke, as they are one of the best teams in the American League. Tony La Russa bucked the trend of hiring managers with little to no experience and helped the White Sox get to the playoffs for the second year in a row, something that the team had never done.

How to Watch: White Sox vs. Astros

Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream White Sox vs. Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

La Russa brought this club to the ALCS in 1983 and now 38 years later he'll try to get back. First, the Southsiders will have to get through this daunting Astros lineup on the road that includes DH Yordan Álvarez, who leads the team in homer runs (33) and RBIs (104).

Sox pitchers won't have any reprieve because Yuli Gurriel frequently bats behind Álvarez. All he's doing is leading the team with a .319 average and has an impressive .383 OBP. The Astros are also led by a veteran manager in Dusty Baker, who became the only person ever to lead five teams to a division title.

The White Sox will counter with huge bats of their own in first baseman José Abreu, but he might be limited with non-COVID-19 like flu symptoms. The Astros commandingly won the regular season series 5-2 and look to take momentum in Game 1 by starting their ace Lance McCullers Jr., who pitched to a 13–5 record in 2021, a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 162.1 innings.

Not to be outdone, Chicago will start its own Lance, the team's righty Lance Lynn who made his first All-Star game since 2012 this year. You thought the wild-card round was wild? October baseball is just getting started.