    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch ALDS Game 1: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It will be a battle of the Lances in Game 1 of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros as Lance Lynn and Lance McCullers Jr. take the mound.
    Author:

    The Astros proved that their sub-par .500 regular season last year that ended with a deep playoff chase was no fluke, as they are one of the best teams in the American League. Tony La Russa bucked the trend of hiring managers with little to no experience and helped the White Sox get to the playoffs for the second year in a row, something that the team had never done. 

    How to Watch: White Sox vs. Astros

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

    TV: FS1

    Live stream White Sox vs. Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    La Russa brought this club to the ALCS in 1983 and now 38 years later he'll try to get back. First, the Southsiders will have to get through this daunting Astros lineup on the road that includes DH Yordan Álvarez, who leads the team in homer runs (33) and RBIs (104). 

    Sox pitchers won't have any reprieve because Yuli Gurriel frequently bats behind Álvarez. All he's doing is leading the team with a .319 average and has an impressive .383 OBP. The Astros are also led by a veteran manager in Dusty Baker, who became the only person ever to lead five teams to a division title. 

    The White Sox will counter with huge bats of their own in first baseman José Abreu, but he might be limited with non-COVID-19 like flu symptoms. The Astros commandingly won the regular season series 5-2 and look to take momentum in Game 1 by starting their ace Lance McCullers Jr., who pitched to a 13–5 record in 2021, a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 162.1 innings. 

    Not to be outdone, Chicago will start its own Lance, the team's righty Lance Lynn who made his first All-Star game since 2012 this year. You thought the wild-card round was wild? October baseball is just getting started. 

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

    TV CHANNEL: FS1
    Time
    4:07
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago White Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football
    NCAA Football

    Memphis vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), center, celebrates with his teammates after their win against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is sacked for safety against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy