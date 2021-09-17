September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox begin a three-game series against the Rangers on Friday night with the playoffs around the corner.
Author:

The White Sox enter Friday's series opener against the Rangers sitting in first place in the AL Central with an 83-63 record. They are in third place overall in the American League and will look to gain ground on the second-place Astros with two weeks to go before the playoffs.

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers:

Game Date: Sept. 17th, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can live stream the White Sox at Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rangers, on the other hand, are in the midst of another rough season. They have a 54-92 record, which places them in second-to-last place in the American League.

In their most recent series, the White Sox lost two out of three games against the Angels, the fourth-place team in the AL West. The Rangers won one of four games against the AL West-leading Astros in their last set but are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

On Friday, the White Sox will give the starting nod to Dylan Cease (11-7, 4.22 ERA). The Rangers will counter with Taylor Hearn (6-4, 3.99 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
17
2021

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16765268
MLB

How to Watch Diamondback at Astros

USATSI_15021908
WNBA

How to Watch the Aces vs. Sky

USATSI_16710390
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

USATSI_16763936
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to watch Iowa vs. Air Force, Women's College Volleyball

USATSI_16422402
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

USATSI_16021890
Golf

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, Second Round

USATSI_16736896
NCAA Football

How to Watch UCF at Louisville

USATSI_16688238
NASCAR

How to Watch Food City 300

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy