The White Sox begin a three-game series against the Rangers on Friday night with the playoffs around the corner.

The White Sox enter Friday's series opener against the Rangers sitting in first place in the AL Central with an 83-63 record. They are in third place overall in the American League and will look to gain ground on the second-place Astros with two weeks to go before the playoffs.

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers:

Game Date: Sept. 17th, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can live stream the White Sox at Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rangers, on the other hand, are in the midst of another rough season. They have a 54-92 record, which places them in second-to-last place in the American League.

In their most recent series, the White Sox lost two out of three games against the Angels, the fourth-place team in the AL West. The Rangers won one of four games against the AL West-leading Astros in their last set but are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

On Friday, the White Sox will give the starting nod to Dylan Cease (11-7, 4.22 ERA). The Rangers will counter with Taylor Hearn (6-4, 3.99 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.