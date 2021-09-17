How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The White Sox enter Friday's series opener against the Rangers sitting in first place in the AL Central with an 83-63 record. They are in third place overall in the American League and will look to gain ground on the second-place Astros with two weeks to go before the playoffs.
How to Watch White Sox at Rangers:
Game Date: Sept. 17th, 2021
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago
The Rangers, on the other hand, are in the midst of another rough season. They have a 54-92 record, which places them in second-to-last place in the American League.
In their most recent series, the White Sox lost two out of three games against the Angels, the fourth-place team in the AL West. The Rangers won one of four games against the AL West-leading Astros in their last set but are 6-4 in their last 10 games.
On Friday, the White Sox will give the starting nod to Dylan Cease (11-7, 4.22 ERA). The Rangers will counter with Taylor Hearn (6-4, 3.99 ERA) on the mound.
