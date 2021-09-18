September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox go for the series win against the Rangers with starter Lance Lynn on the mound.
Author:

The White Sox routed the Rangers 8-0 in Friday's series opener and Chicago will go for the series win Saturday in Texas.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease struck out 10 Rangers in the win, which dropped the magic number for the White Sox to five. They are looking for their first division title since 2008.

How to Watch White Sox vs. Rangers:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the White Sox vs. Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox hold a 12-game lead over the second-place Indians in the AL Central, while the Rangers are 33 games back of the Astros in the AL West and well out of playoff contention.

Lance Lynn will take the mound for Chicago in the second game of the series. Lynn has a 2.50 ERA and spectacular 1.05 WHIP this season. 

Lynn will be going up against Rangers pitcher Spencer Howard, who came to Arlington from Philadelphia in a trade for Ian Kennedy and Kyle Gibson. Howard has potential but he has pitched just 10.2 innings this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Chicago White Sox vs. Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burnes
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

USATSI_16772322
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mets

Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Astros

Georgia Bulldogs
NCAA Football

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia

San Diego State
NCAA Football

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah

USATSI_16770926
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

USATSI_16451934
Golf

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, Third Round

USATSI_13322658
NCAA Football

How to Watch Monmouth at Charleston Southern

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy