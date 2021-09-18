How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

The White Sox go for the series win against the Rangers with starter Lance Lynn on the mound.

The White Sox routed the Rangers 8-0 in Friday's series opener and Chicago will go for the series win Saturday in Texas.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease struck out 10 Rangers in the win, which dropped the magic number for the White Sox to five. They are looking for their first division title since 2008.

How to Watch White Sox vs. Rangers:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox hold a 12-game lead over the second-place Indians in the AL Central, while the Rangers are 33 games back of the Astros in the AL West and well out of playoff contention.

Lance Lynn will take the mound for Chicago in the second game of the series. Lynn has a 2.50 ERA and spectacular 1.05 WHIP this season.

Lynn will be going up against Rangers pitcher Spencer Howard, who came to Arlington from Philadelphia in a trade for Ian Kennedy and Kyle Gibson. Howard has potential but he has pitched just 10.2 innings this season.

