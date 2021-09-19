The White Sox will look to get a winning streak started when they take on the Rangers.

Over their last 10 games, the Chicago White Sox have struggled. They've gone 4-6 in that time span but are still sitting atop the AL Central division with an 11-game lead over Cleveland. Today, they will take on the Texas Rangers in the series finale of a three-game series.

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The first two games of the series were split. The White Sox took the first 8-0, and the Rangers pulled out a 2-1 win in the second.

Yesterday's game was a tough loss for the White Sox. Texas was led by Jonah Heim and DJ Peters, both of whom came through with an RBI. As for the White Sox, Yasmani Grandal hit a solo home run in the loss.

While the White Sox seem solidified at the top of the AL Central, they still need to get back to playing a high level of baseball.

Chicago will go with Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.77 ERA) as the starting pitcher in today's matchup. On the other side of the diamond, the Rangers will give the starting nod to Jordan Lyles (9-11, 5.20 ERA). The edge in the pitching matchup goes to the White Sox, but this should still be an entertaining game.

