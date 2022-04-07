How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Opening Day at Truist Park at 8:08 PM ET, with Max Fried and Tyler Mahle the starting pitchers.

Braves vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Braves ranked 11th in the league with a .244 batting average.
  • Last season the Braves scored the eighth-most runs in baseball (790 total, 4.9 per game).
  • Last year the Braves' .319 on-base percentage ranked 12th in baseball.
  • The Reds' .249 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Reds scored 786 runs last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.
  • The Reds were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.

Braves Impact Players

  • Matt Olson slugged 39 homers last season while driving in 111 runs.
  • Ozzie Albies hit .259 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .488.
  • Austin Riley hit .303 last season with 33 home runs and 107 RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .449 SLG.

Reds Impact Players

  • Joey Votto finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 99 RBI.
  • Jonathan India posted a .269 average with 21 homers and 69 RBI.
  • Tommy Pham finished with a .229 average, 15 home runs and 49 RBI last season.
  • Tyler Naquin collected 111 hits, posted an OBP of .333 and a .477 SLG.

Braves and Reds Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/8/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/9/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/10/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/11/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/12/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/12/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/13/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

