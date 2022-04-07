How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Opening Day at Truist Park at 8:08 PM ET, with Max Fried and Tyler Mahle the starting pitchers.
Braves vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Braves vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Braves ranked 11th in the league with a .244 batting average.
- Last season the Braves scored the eighth-most runs in baseball (790 total, 4.9 per game).
- Last year the Braves' .319 on-base percentage ranked 12th in baseball.
- The Reds' .249 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Reds scored 786 runs last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.
- The Reds were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.
Braves Impact Players
- Matt Olson slugged 39 homers last season while driving in 111 runs.
- Ozzie Albies hit .259 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .488.
- Austin Riley hit .303 last season with 33 home runs and 107 RBI.
- Dansby Swanson collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .449 SLG.
Reds Impact Players
- Joey Votto finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Jonathan India posted a .269 average with 21 homers and 69 RBI.
- Tommy Pham finished with a .229 average, 15 home runs and 49 RBI last season.
- Tyler Naquin collected 111 hits, posted an OBP of .333 and a .477 SLG.
Regional restrictions apply.
