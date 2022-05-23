How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

May 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Naquin and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Drew Smyly, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Cubs' .232 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cubs have the No. 19 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (166 total runs).

The Cubs are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Reds rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .218.

The Reds rank 23rd in the league with 155 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .291 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras is hitting .258 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .382.

Including all MLB batters, Contreras ranks 64th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Ian Happ's .276 batting average is a team-high mark.

Including all major league hitters, Happ is 134th in homers and 80th in RBI.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.

Patrick Wisdom has managed a team-high nine home runs and has driven in 20 runs.

Reds Impact Players

Naquin leads Cincinnati in home runs with four, runs batted in with 21 and his batting average of .258 is also best on his team.

Naquin's home run total puts him 82nd in the big leagues, and he ranks 41st in RBI.

Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati in home runs with four while driving in 12 runs and slugging .346.

Pham is currently 82nd in homers and 166th in RBI in the major leagues.

Kyle Farmer is slashing .227/.284/.336 this season for the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson's four home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 20 runs this season while slugging .506.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 5/19/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Home 5/20/2022 Diamondbacks L 10-6 Home 5/21/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Home 5/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Home 5/23/2022 Reds - Away 5/24/2022 Reds - Away 5/25/2022 Reds - Away 5/26/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 White Sox - Away 5/29/2022 White Sox - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Guardians W 5-4 Away 5/19/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Away 5/20/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/21/2022 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away 5/22/2022 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away 5/23/2022 Cubs - Home 5/24/2022 Cubs - Home 5/25/2022 Cubs - Home 5/26/2022 Cubs - Home 5/27/2022 Giants - Home 5/28/2022 Giants - Home

