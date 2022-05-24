Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Willson Contreras and Mike Moustakas will take the field when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds meet on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Reds are 28th in MLB with a .217 batting average.
- The Reds are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (159 total).
- The Reds are 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.
- The Cubs' .232 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored 173 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads the Reds with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 22.
- Drury ranks 32nd in home runs and 41st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Tommy Pham is batting .221 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Pham is 62nd in homers and 156th in RBI so far this year.
- Tyler Naquin has put up a team-high batting average of .256.
- Kyle Farmer is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .286. He's also hit four home runs with 22 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Happ is 87th in homers and 41st in RBI.
- Contreras has collected 31 hits this season and has an OBP of .382. He's slugging .458 on the year.
- Overall, Contreras is 62nd in home runs and 143rd in RBI this season.
- Seiya Suzuki has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .248/.351/.450.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (10) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .220.
Reds and Cubs Schedules
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Away
5/20/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Away
5/21/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-1
Away
5/22/2022
Blue Jays
W 3-2
Away
5/23/2022
Cubs
L 7-4
Home
5/24/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/25/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/26/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/27/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/28/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/29/2022
Giants
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-1
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
L 10-6
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-6
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-4
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
