How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

May 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (middle) reacts with teammates after the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds versus Chicago Cubs game on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Tyler Naquin and Frank Schwindel.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Reds are 28th in MLB with a .217 batting average.

The Reds are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (163 total).

The Reds' .291 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 184 (4.4 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads the Reds with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 22.

Including all major league hitters, Drury ranks 83rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Naquin has a club-best 22 RBI and .270 batting average.

Of all major league batters, Naquin ranks 66th in homers and 43rd in RBI.

Tommy Pham is batting .218 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Kyle Farmer is batting .227 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting average (.275) this season while adding four home runs and 22 RBI.

Happ is 94th in home runs and 43rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Willson Contreras has 31 hits and an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Contreras ranks 66th in homers and 151st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Seiya Suzuki has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.338/.433.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (10) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .226.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/21/2022 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away 5/22/2022 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away 5/23/2022 Cubs L 7-4 Home 5/24/2022 Cubs L 11-4 Home 5/25/2022 Cubs - Home 5/26/2022 Cubs - Home 5/27/2022 Giants - Home 5/28/2022 Giants - Home 5/29/2022 Giants - Home 5/31/2022 Red Sox - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Diamondbacks L 10-6 Home 5/21/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Home 5/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Home 5/23/2022 Reds W 7-4 Away 5/24/2022 Reds W 11-4 Away 5/25/2022 Reds - Away 5/26/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 White Sox - Away 5/29/2022 White Sox - Away 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home

