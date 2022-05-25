How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Reds versus Chicago Cubs game on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Tyler Naquin and Frank Schwindel.
Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Reds are 28th in MLB with a .217 batting average.
- The Reds are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (163 total).
- The Reds' .291 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 184 (4.4 per game).
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads the Reds with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 22.
- Including all major league hitters, Drury ranks 83rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Naquin has a club-best 22 RBI and .270 batting average.
- Of all major league batters, Naquin ranks 66th in homers and 43rd in RBI.
- Tommy Pham is batting .218 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Kyle Farmer is batting .227 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting average (.275) this season while adding four home runs and 22 RBI.
- Happ is 94th in home runs and 43rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Willson Contreras has 31 hits and an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Contreras ranks 66th in homers and 151st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Seiya Suzuki has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.338/.433.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (10) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .226.
Reds and Cubs Schedules
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/20/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Away
5/21/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-1
Away
5/22/2022
Blue Jays
W 3-2
Away
5/23/2022
Cubs
L 7-4
Home
5/24/2022
Cubs
L 11-4
Home
5/25/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/26/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/27/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/28/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/29/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
L 10-6
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-6
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-4
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
5/24/2022
Reds
W 11-4
Away
5/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)