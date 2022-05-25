How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (middle) reacts with teammates after the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

May 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (middle) reacts with teammates after the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds versus Chicago Cubs game on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Tyler Naquin and Frank Schwindel.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Reds are 28th in MLB with a .217 batting average.
  • The Reds are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (163 total).
  • The Reds' .291 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 184 (4.4 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads the Reds with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 22.
  • Including all major league hitters, Drury ranks 83rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Naquin has a club-best 22 RBI and .270 batting average.
  • Of all major league batters, Naquin ranks 66th in homers and 43rd in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham is batting .218 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Kyle Farmer is batting .227 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting average (.275) this season while adding four home runs and 22 RBI.
  • Happ is 94th in home runs and 43rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Willson Contreras has 31 hits and an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
  • Contreras ranks 66th in homers and 151st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Seiya Suzuki has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.338/.433.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (10) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .226.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/21/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-1

Away

5/22/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-2

Away

5/23/2022

Cubs

L 7-4

Home

5/24/2022

Cubs

L 11-4

Home

5/25/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/26/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/29/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

L 10-6

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-6

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-4

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

W 11-4

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (middle) reacts with teammates after the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
May 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (middle) reacts with teammates after the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
USATSI_18345512
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Reds

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_18345842
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
imago1002248532h
Women's College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Championships: Team Match Play National Championshi

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_18347145
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
jayson-tatum
SI Guide

Celtics, Heat Face Off in Game 5

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy