How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI single, scoring Brandon Drury, in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Chicago Cubs At Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Naquin hit the field against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, in the final game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .234 batting average ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (187 total runs).
  • The Cubs' .314 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
  • The Reds rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .217.
  • The Reds have scored 167 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Reds have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ paces the Cubs with 24 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .274.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 41st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
  • Contreras is hitting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • Contreras is 68th in home runs and 154th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Seiya Suzuki is batting .241 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.
  • Patrick Wisdom has racked up a team-high 10 home runs.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury is batting .236 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 22 RBI.
  • Drury is 39th in homers and 48th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tommy Pham is batting .226 with an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.
  • Pham ranks 68th in home runs and 154th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Naquin leads Cincinnati in batting average (.262) and runs batted in (22) this season while also slugging five homers.
  • Kyle Farmer has 29 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-6

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-4

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

W 11-4

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

L 4-3

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-1

Away

5/22/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-2

Away

5/23/2022

Cubs

L 7-4

Home

5/24/2022

Cubs

L 11-4

Home

5/25/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

5/26/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/29/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

