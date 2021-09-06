How to Watch Reds at Cubs

September 6, 2021
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The red-hot Cubs will look to play the role of spoiler on Monday as they take on the Reds, who are fighting for their wild card hopes.
Author:

Coming into Monday's MLB action, the Cincinnati Reds are in desperate need of picking up some wins. They have officially fallen half of a game behind the San Diego Padres for the second National League wild card spot. Next up for them will be a three-game series on the road against the Chicago Cubs starting today.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can live stream the Reds at Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the Cubs are not in postseason contention and traded away Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez ahead of the MLB trade deadline, they have been hot lately. Over their last 10 games, Chicago has won seven games. That includes a six-game winning streak coming into this matchup.

The Reds cannot afford to sink farther behind the Padres in the wild card race. Even though the Cubs are hot right now, Cincinnati is the better team. They need to take care of business in this series.

Chicago is coming off of a four-game sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates in their last series. They have been winning games in dramatic fashion and welcome the chance to play the spoiler role against the division-rival Reds. Cincinnati, on the other hand, lost two out of three to the Detroit Tigers in their last series.

In game one today, the Cubs will place Justin Steele (3-2, 3.48 ERA) on the mound as their starter. The Reds will counter with Sonny Gray (7-6, 3.89 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

