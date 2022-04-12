How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds Mike Moustakas (9) and Kyle Farmer (17) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET. Tyler Mahle will start for Cincinnati, trying to shut down Jose Ramirez and company.

Guardians vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guardians vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Guardians' .238 batting average ranked 21st in MLB.

Last season the Guardians scored the 18th-most runs in baseball (717 total, 4.4 per game).

Last year the Guardians ranked 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Reds had a team batting average of .249 last season, which ranked sixth among MLB teams.

The Reds scored 786 runs last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.

The Reds were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez slugged 36 home runs and collected 103 RBI last season while batting .266.

Myles Straw collected 153 hits, posted an OBP of .349 and a .348 SLG.

Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.

Franmil Reyes hit .254 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .522.

Reds Impact Players

Joey Votto finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 99 RBI.

Jonathan India posted a .269 average with 69 RBI.

Tommy Pham finished with a .229 average, 15 home runs and 49 RBI last season.

Tyler Naquin collected 111 hits, posted an OBP of .333 and a .477 SLG.

Guardians and Reds Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 4/9/2022 Royals L 1-0 Away 4/10/2022 Royals W 17-3 Away 4/11/2022 Royals W 10-7 Away 4/12/2022 Reds - Away 4/13/2022 Reds - Away 4/15/2022 Giants - Home 4/16/2022 Giants - Home 4/17/2022 Giants - Home 4/18/2022 White Sox - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Braves W 6-3 Away 4/8/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 4/9/2022 Braves L 2-1 Away 4/10/2022 Braves W 6-3 Away 4/12/2022 Guardians - Home 4/13/2022 Guardians - Home 4/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/16/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/17/2022 Dodgers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.