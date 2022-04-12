How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET. Tyler Mahle will start for Cincinnati, trying to shut down Jose Ramirez and company.
Guardians vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Guardians vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Guardians' .238 batting average ranked 21st in MLB.
- Last season the Guardians scored the 18th-most runs in baseball (717 total, 4.4 per game).
- Last year the Guardians ranked 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Reds had a team batting average of .249 last season, which ranked sixth among MLB teams.
- The Reds scored 786 runs last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.
- The Reds were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez slugged 36 home runs and collected 103 RBI last season while batting .266.
- Myles Straw collected 153 hits, posted an OBP of .349 and a .348 SLG.
- Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.
- Franmil Reyes hit .254 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .522.
Reds Impact Players
- Joey Votto finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Jonathan India posted a .269 average with 69 RBI.
- Tommy Pham finished with a .229 average, 15 home runs and 49 RBI last season.
- Tyler Naquin collected 111 hits, posted an OBP of .333 and a .477 SLG.
Guardians and Reds Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Royals
L 3-1
Away
4/9/2022
Royals
L 1-0
Away
4/10/2022
Royals
W 17-3
Away
4/11/2022
Royals
W 10-7
Away
4/12/2022
Reds
-
Away
4/13/2022
Reds
-
Away
4/15/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Away
4/8/2022
Braves
L 7-6
Away
4/9/2022
Braves
L 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Away
4/12/2022
Guardians
-
Home
4/13/2022
Guardians
-
Home
4/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/15/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/16/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
