How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds Mike Moustakas (9) and Kyle Farmer (17) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds Mike Moustakas (9) and Kyle Farmer (17) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET. Tyler Mahle will start for Cincinnati, trying to shut down Jose Ramirez and company.

Guardians vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .238 batting average ranked 21st in MLB.
  • Last season the Guardians scored the 18th-most runs in baseball (717 total, 4.4 per game).
  • Last year the Guardians ranked 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
  • The Reds had a team batting average of .249 last season, which ranked sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Reds scored 786 runs last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.
  • The Reds were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez slugged 36 home runs and collected 103 RBI last season while batting .266.
  • Myles Straw collected 153 hits, posted an OBP of .349 and a .348 SLG.
  • Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.
  • Franmil Reyes hit .254 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .522.

Reds Impact Players

  • Joey Votto finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 99 RBI.
  • Jonathan India posted a .269 average with 69 RBI.
  • Tommy Pham finished with a .229 average, 15 home runs and 49 RBI last season.
  • Tyler Naquin collected 111 hits, posted an OBP of .333 and a .477 SLG.

Guardians and Reds Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

4/9/2022

Royals

L 1-0

Away

4/10/2022

Royals

W 17-3

Away

4/11/2022

Royals

W 10-7

Away

4/12/2022

Reds

-

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/8/2022

Braves

L 7-6

Away

4/9/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

4/10/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/12/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/13/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/16/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Air Force

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
IOWA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Iowa vs. Nebraska Stream: Watch college softball online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
CUBS
MLB

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs49 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his three run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his three run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates his two-run home run off of Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) with his teammates during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs51 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds Mike Moustakas (9) and Kyle Farmer (17) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy