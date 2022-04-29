Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies hit the field against Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on Friday, at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- The Rockies have the No. 11 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (80 total runs).
- The Rockies are seventh in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of just .197 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 59 (3.1 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (18).
- Of all hitters in baseball, Cron ranks first in homers and third in RBI.
- Joe has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while batting .270.
- Joe ranks 14th in home runs and 113th in RBI among major league batters this season.
- Charlie Blackmon has three doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .262.
- Randal Grichuk is batting .346 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Farmer is batting .279 with nine RBI, both of which lead Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Farmer's home run total ranks 245th and his RBI tally ranks 67th.
- Tommy Pham is slugging .373 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in four runs.
- Pham ranks 34th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 208th in RBI.
- Brandon Drury's three home runs lead all Cincinnati hitters, and he's slugging .512.
- Tyler Naquin is batting .224 with an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
Rockies and Reds Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
L 8-2
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
L 10-3
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
L 7-1
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Cardinals
L 5-0
Home
4/24/2022
Cardinals
W 4-1
Home
4/26/2022
Padres
L 9-6
Home
4/27/2022
Padres
L 8-5
Home
4/28/2022
Padres
L 7-5
Home
4/29/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/30/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/3/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Brewers
-
Away
