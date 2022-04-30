How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Kyle Farmer on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Rockies have an MLB-leading .265 batting average.
- The Rockies have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (90 total runs).
- The Rockies are third in the league with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Reds rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .206.
- The Reds have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 63 (3.2 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of just .279 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (19).
- Among all major league hitters, Cron ranks 31st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Connor Joe has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while batting .278.
- Joe ranks 17th in home runs and 95th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Charlie Blackmon has four doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .257.
- Randal Grichuk leads the Rockies with a .351 batting average.
Reds Impact Players
- Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati with three home runs this season. He's batting .234 with six RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Pham is 43rd in homers and 148th in RBI.
- Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 10 while batting .268.
- Farmer is 253rd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 57th in RBI.
- Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with three. He's driven in seven runs and is slugging .478.
- Tyler Naquin is batting .222 with an OBP of .276 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
Rockies and Reds Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
L 8-2
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
L 10-3
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
L 7-1
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
W 10-4
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Cardinals
W 4-1
Home
4/26/2022
Padres
L 9-6
Home
4/27/2022
Padres
L 8-5
Home
4/28/2022
Padres
L 7-5
Home
4/29/2022
Rockies
L 10-4
Away
4/30/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/3/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/6/2022
Pirates
-
Home
