How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Kyle Farmer on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Rockies have an MLB-leading .265 batting average.
  • The Rockies have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (90 total runs).
  • The Rockies are third in the league with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .206.
  • The Reds have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 63 (3.2 per game).
  • The Reds have an OBP of just .279 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (19).
  • Among all major league hitters, Cron ranks 31st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Connor Joe has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while batting .278.
  • Joe ranks 17th in home runs and 95th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Charlie Blackmon has four doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .257.
  • Randal Grichuk leads the Rockies with a .351 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

  • Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati with three home runs this season. He's batting .234 with six RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Pham is 43rd in homers and 148th in RBI.
  • Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 10 while batting .268.
  • Farmer is 253rd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 57th in RBI.
  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with three. He's driven in seven runs and is slugging .478.
  • Tyler Naquin is batting .222 with an OBP of .276 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Rockies and Reds Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

L 10-3

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

L 7-1

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

W 10-4

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Cardinals

W 4-1

Home

4/26/2022

Padres

L 9-6

Home

4/27/2022

Padres

L 8-5

Home

4/28/2022

Padres

L 7-5

Home

4/29/2022

Rockies

L 10-4

Away

4/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/6/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0041150112h
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Valdez vs. Stevenson

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
imago1009918556h
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbina19 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) backs down Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
imago0027794419h
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
imago0024072499h
College Softball

How to Watch California at Arizona State in Women's College Softball

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_11020919
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs. 8oki

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago0024008913h
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy