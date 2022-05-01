How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Kyle Freeland, who is projected to start for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Rockies have an MLB-high .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (94 total).
  • The Rockies are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .334.
  • The Reds rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .204.
  • The Reds have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 66 (3.1 per game).
  • The Reds are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .274.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (19).
  • In all of baseball, Cron is first in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is hitting .272 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Joe is 21st in homers and 101st in RBI so far this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon has five doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .257.
  • Ryan McMahon is hitting .261 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Pham leads Cincinnati in home runs this season with three while driving in six runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Pham ranks 46th in home runs and 151st in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.253) and runs batted in (10) this season.
  • Farmer is currently 257th in homers and 66th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Tyler Naquin is among the top hitters for Cincinnati with a .224 average, two homers and 10 RBI.
  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with three while driving in seven runs and slugging .469.

Rockies and Reds Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

L 10-3

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

L 7-1

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

W 10-4

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

W 4-3

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Padres

L 9-6

Home

4/27/2022

Padres

L 8-5

Home

4/28/2022

Padres

L 7-5

Home

4/29/2022

Rockies

L 10-4

Away

4/30/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Away

5/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/6/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso35 seconds ago
Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 seconds ago
Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 seconds ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch DuraMAX Drydene 400

By Brandon Rush3 minutes ago
imago1011683791h
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Insperity Invitational, Final Round

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
imago0027794407h
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Missouri

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
imago1010746806h
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
imago1011588742h
Futbol Guatemalteco Primera Division de Ascenso

How to Watch Deportivo Mictlán vs. Club Deportivo Marquense

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy