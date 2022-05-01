How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Kyle Freeland, who is projected to start for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Rockies have an MLB-high .262 batting average.

The Rockies are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (94 total).

The Rockies are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Reds rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .204.

The Reds have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 66 (3.1 per game).

The Reds are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .274.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (19).

In all of baseball, Cron is first in home runs and third in RBI.

Connor Joe is hitting .272 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Joe is 21st in homers and 101st in RBI so far this season.

Charlie Blackmon has five doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .257.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .261 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Reds Impact Players

Pham leads Cincinnati in home runs this season with three while driving in six runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Pham ranks 46th in home runs and 151st in RBI.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.253) and runs batted in (10) this season.

Farmer is currently 257th in homers and 66th in RBI in the major leagues.

Tyler Naquin is among the top hitters for Cincinnati with a .224 average, two homers and 10 RBI.

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with three while driving in seven runs and slugging .469.

Rockies and Reds Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Phillies L 10-3 Away 4/27/2022 Phillies L 7-3 Away 4/28/2022 Phillies L 7-1 Away 4/29/2022 Reds W 10-4 Home 4/30/2022 Reds W 4-3 Home 5/1/2022 Reds - Home 5/3/2022 Nationals - Home 5/4/2022 Nationals - Home 5/5/2022 Nationals - Home 5/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Padres L 9-6 Home 4/27/2022 Padres L 8-5 Home 4/28/2022 Padres L 7-5 Home 4/29/2022 Rockies L 10-4 Away 4/30/2022 Rockies L 4-3 Away 5/1/2022 Rockies - Away 5/3/2022 Brewers - Away 5/4/2022 Brewers - Away 5/5/2022 Brewers - Away 5/6/2022 Pirates - Home 5/7/2022 Pirates - Home

