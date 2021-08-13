The Phillies look to stay ahead In the NL East when they host the Reds in the first of their three-game series starting on Friday.

The Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in first place after salvaging the final game of their series against the Dodgers on Thursday. The Phillies are currently a half-game up on the Mets who have struggled as of late. The Mets did pick up big wins against the Nationals, but the Phillies have capitalized on their recent swoon to overtake them in the division.

They are looking to take advantage of a Reds team who has lost three of its last four games. Cincinnati had made up ground off of a soft schedule before that, winning 11 out of 13 games, but the team still finds itself eight games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds have their shot to take a run at the Brewers as they play 13 of their next 19 games against the reeling Cubs and Marlins. But first, they need to find a way to show they can beat a good team in Philadelphia. If they can't pick up some wins against the Phillies, it might not matter how many times they play the Cubs the rest of the way.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Reds start the series by sending Tyler Mahle (9-3, 3.78 ERA) to the mound. Mahle has only two decisions in his last seven starts, but he has pitched well in those games giving up a total of 18 runs during that stretch. The Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler (10-6, 2.42 ERA). Wheeler leads the league in strikeouts with 181 on the year. He struck out 11 Mets his last time out and will look to win his third start in a row. This is a big game for both teams to open a crucial series.

