How to Watch Reds at Phillies

With the Phillies and Reds both jockeying for a postseason berth, the winner of Sunday's matchup will claim their three-game series.

The 2021 MLB season is heating up when it comes to the race for the postseason. Both the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for playoff positioning, with the Reds holding a 63-55 record and the Phillies currently sitting at 61-56. In the first two games of the series, the Reds won game one 6-1, while the Phillies took game two 6-1.

In Sunday's rubber match between these two playoff hungry franchises, it should feel a bit like a postseason game.

As of right now, the Reds are just a couple of games back in the Wild Card race in the National League. The Phillies, on the other hand, are tied atop of the NL East division and sit below the Reds if they were to fall out of the division lead. This game could play a factor later in the season.

Cincinnati will start Sonny Gray in this pivotal matchup against Philly. He has compiled a 4-6 record to go along with a 4.40 ERA. Gray is a hit-or-miss kind of pitcher, and the Reds can only hope that he turns in a quality start.

On the other side of the diamond, the Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola on the mound. He currently has a 7-6 record to go along with a 4.35 ERA. As far as the pitching matchup is concerned, this is a fairly even ball game.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Both of these teams need to come through with a win on Sunday afternoon. Whoever takes this game will win what could end up being a pivotal series when everything is said and done.

