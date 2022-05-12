How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Gamel and Brandon Drury will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Pirates have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.243).
  • The Pirates are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (112 total).
  • The Pirates' .309 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 128 (4.1 per game).
  • The Reds have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.292).

Pirates Impact Players

  • Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 14 runs batted in.
  • Gamel's home runs rank him 123rd in baseball, and he ranks 64th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .327 to lead the lineup.
  • Hayes ranks 291st in home runs and 194th in RBI so far this year.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with five long balls.
  • Bryan Reynolds is hitting .228 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Drury is batting .267 this season with six home runs, both lead Cincinnati hitters.
  • Drury is 18th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .412 on the year.
  • Pham is 51st in homers and 107th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Tyler Stephenson is slashing .322/.397/.559 this season for the Reds.
  • Colin Moran is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .215 average, four homers and 20 RBI.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Reds

W 8-5

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

L 7-3

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-1

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Pirates

L 8-5

Home

5/8/2022

Pirates

W 7-3

Home

5/9/2022

Brewers

W 10-5

Home

5/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Brewers

W 14-11

Home

5/12/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/14/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/15/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

