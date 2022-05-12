How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Gamel and Brandon Drury will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Pirates have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.243).

The Pirates are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (112 total).

The Pirates' .309 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.

The Reds have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 128 (4.1 per game).

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.292).

Pirates Impact Players

Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 14 runs batted in.

Gamel's home runs rank him 123rd in baseball, and he ranks 64th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .327 to lead the lineup.

Hayes ranks 291st in home runs and 194th in RBI so far this year.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with five long balls.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .228 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Drury is batting .267 this season with six home runs, both lead Cincinnati hitters.

Drury is 18th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Tommy Pham has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Pham is 51st in homers and 107th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Tyler Stephenson is slashing .322/.397/.559 this season for the Reds.

Colin Moran is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .215 average, four homers and 20 RBI.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 5/8/2022 Reds L 7-3 Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-1 Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 Reds - Home 5/13/2022 Reds - Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home 5/15/2022 Reds - Home 5/16/2022 Cubs - Away 5/17/2022 Cubs - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Pirates L 8-5 Home 5/8/2022 Pirates W 7-3 Home 5/9/2022 Brewers W 10-5 Home 5/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Brewers W 14-11 Home 5/12/2022 Pirates - Away 5/13/2022 Pirates - Away 5/14/2022 Pirates - Away 5/15/2022 Pirates - Away 5/17/2022 Guardians - Away 5/18/2022 Guardians - Away

