How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ke'Bryan Hayes and Brandon Drury will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates rank 25th in runs scored with 113, 3.6 per game.
  • The Pirates' .306 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 132 (4.1 per game).
  • The Reds have an OBP of .293 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 14 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, Gamel is 135th in homers and 73rd in RBI.
  • Hayes has a club-high .320 batting average.
  • Hayes ranks 301st in homers and 212th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has five home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Bryan Reynolds has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .222.

Reds Impact Players

  • Drury leads Cincinnati in batting average (.253) and home runs (six) this season, while also chipping in with 18 RBI.
  • Drury is 23rd in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .360. He's slugging .406 on the year.
  • Overall, Pham is 57th in homers and 120th in RBI this season.
  • Tyler Stephenson has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .417 and a slugging percentage of .619 this season.
  • Colin Moran is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .217 average, four homers and 21 RBI.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Reds

L 7-3

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-1

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

L 4-0

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Pirates

W 7-3

Home

5/9/2022

Brewers

W 10-5

Home

5/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Brewers

W 14-11

Home

5/12/2022

Pirates

W 4-0

Away

5/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/14/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/15/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/20/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
