How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Ke'Bryan Hayes and Brandon Drury will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 25th in runs scored with 113, 3.6 per game.

The Pirates' .306 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Reds have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 132 (4.1 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .293 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 14 runs batted in.

In all of MLB, Gamel is 135th in homers and 73rd in RBI.

Hayes has a club-high .320 batting average.

Hayes ranks 301st in homers and 212th in RBI in the big leagues.

Daniel Vogelbach has five home runs, best in the lineup.

Bryan Reynolds has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .222.

Reds Impact Players

Drury leads Cincinnati in batting average (.253) and home runs (six) this season, while also chipping in with 18 RBI.

Drury is 23rd in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Tommy Pham has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .360. He's slugging .406 on the year.

Overall, Pham is 57th in homers and 120th in RBI this season.

Tyler Stephenson has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .417 and a slugging percentage of .619 this season.

Colin Moran is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .217 average, four homers and 21 RBI.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Reds L 7-3 Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-1 Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 Reds L 4-0 Home 5/13/2022 Reds - Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home 5/15/2022 Reds - Home 5/16/2022 Cubs - Away 5/17/2022 Cubs - Away 5/18/2022 Cubs - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Pirates W 7-3 Home 5/9/2022 Brewers W 10-5 Home 5/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Brewers W 14-11 Home 5/12/2022 Pirates W 4-0 Away 5/13/2022 Pirates - Away 5/14/2022 Pirates - Away 5/15/2022 Pirates - Away 5/17/2022 Guardians - Away 5/18/2022 Guardians - Away 5/20/2022 Blue Jays - Away

