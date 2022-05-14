May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds will look to Brandon Drury for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Reds' .221 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

The Reds rank 12th in runs scored with 140, 4.2 per game.

The Reds are 23rd in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 17th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

The Pirates have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 115 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Reds Impact Players

Drury leads the Reds with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 22.

Drury's home runs place him 14th in MLB, and he ranks 17th in RBI.

Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .239.

Including all major league batters, Pham is 57th in home runs and 133rd in RBI.

Tyler Stephenson has five doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .328.

Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with a .263 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .307.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Gamel's home run total ranks 94th and his RBI tally ranks 65th.

Hayes' batting average of .324 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Hayes is 308th in home runs and 196th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .464 this season, with a team-high five home runs. He's also collected 12 RBI.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .214 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Reds and Pirates Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Brewers W 10-5 Home 5/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Brewers W 14-11 Home 5/12/2022 Pirates W 4-0 Away 5/13/2022 Pirates W 8-2 Away 5/14/2022 Pirates - Away 5/15/2022 Pirates - Away 5/17/2022 Guardians - Away 5/18/2022 Guardians - Away 5/20/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/21/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-1 Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 Reds L 4-0 Home 5/13/2022 Reds L 8-2 Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home 5/15/2022 Reds - Home 5/16/2022 Cubs - Away 5/17/2022 Cubs - Away 5/18/2022 Cubs - Away 5/20/2022 Cardinals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.