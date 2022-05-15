Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Red left fielder Tommy Pham (28) and Cincinnati Red right fielder TJ Friedl (29) and Cincinnati Red center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (3) celebrate the victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates after the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Drury and Daniel Vogelbach hit the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Sunday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Pirates are 17th in the league with a .233 batting average.
  • The Pirates are the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (118 total).
  • The Pirates rank 19th in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds rank 16th in the league with 141 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .293 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel has recorded a team-best 15 runs batted in.
  • Of all major league batters, Gamel ranks 24th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • Vogelbach's six home runs are a team-high total.
  • Vogelbach ranks 25th in home runs and 108th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates with a team-high batting average of .312.
  • Bryan Reynolds has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .214.

Reds Impact Players

  • Drury is batting .260 with seven home runs and 22 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Drury is 15th in home runs and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tommy Pham is batting .239 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
  • Pham ranks 60th in homers and 139th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Tyler Stephenson has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .324/.390/.574.
  • Tyler Naquin has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .439 on the year.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-1

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

L 4-0

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

W 3-1

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Brewers

W 14-11

Home

5/12/2022

Pirates

W 4-0

Away

5/13/2022

Pirates

W 8-2

Away

5/14/2022

Pirates

L 3-1

Away

5/15/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/20/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/21/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
