Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ben Gamel and Tommy Pham will be among the star attractions when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Pirates rank 10th in the league with a .240 batting average.
- The Pirates rank 25th in runs scored with 88, 3.8 per game.
- The Pirates rank 18th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of just .202 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored 79 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Pirates Impact Players
- Daniel Vogelbach has a team-high four home runs.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Vogelbach ranks 34th in homers and 80th in RBI.
- Gamel is hitting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Gamel ranks 173rd in homers and 98th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the Pirates with a team-high batting average of .312.
- Michael Chavis has a team-leading 12 runs batted in.
Reds Impact Players
- Pham leads Cincinnati in homers with four while also maintaining a team-best .247 batting average.
- Pham's home run total places him 34th in the big leagues, and he is 169th in RBI.
- Brandon Drury is batting .231 this season with a team-high four home runs and 10 RBI.
- Drury ranks 34th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 98th in RBI.
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in RBI with 10 while batting .221.
- Tyler Stephenson is batting .263 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
Pirates and Reds Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Padres
L 7-3
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
W 7-6
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
5/4/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
W 7-2
Away
5/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/8/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Away
5/1/2022
Rockies
L 10-1
Away
5/3/2022
Brewers
L 6-3
Away
5/4/2022
Brewers
L 18-4
Away
5/5/2022
Brewers
L 10-5
Away
5/6/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/9/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
6
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)