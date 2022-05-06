May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Gamel and Tommy Pham will be among the star attractions when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Pirates rank 10th in the league with a .240 batting average.

The Pirates rank 25th in runs scored with 88, 3.8 per game.

The Pirates rank 18th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of just .202 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored 79 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

Daniel Vogelbach has a team-high four home runs.

Of all hitters in MLB, Vogelbach ranks 34th in homers and 80th in RBI.

Gamel is hitting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Gamel ranks 173rd in homers and 98th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the Pirates with a team-high batting average of .312.

Michael Chavis has a team-leading 12 runs batted in.

Reds Impact Players

Pham leads Cincinnati in homers with four while also maintaining a team-best .247 batting average.

Pham's home run total places him 34th in the big leagues, and he is 169th in RBI.

Brandon Drury is batting .231 this season with a team-high four home runs and 10 RBI.

Drury ranks 34th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 98th in RBI.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in RBI with 10 while batting .221.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .263 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Padres L 7-3 Home 4/30/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 5/1/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 5/4/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Away 5/4/2022 Tigers W 7-2 Away 5/6/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/8/2022 Reds - Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Rockies L 4-3 Away 5/1/2022 Rockies L 10-1 Away 5/3/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Brewers L 18-4 Away 5/5/2022 Brewers L 10-5 Away 5/6/2022 Pirates - Home 5/7/2022 Pirates - Home 5/7/2022 Pirates - Home 5/8/2022 Pirates - Home 5/9/2022 Brewers - Home 5/10/2022 Brewers - Home

