Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Gamel and Tommy Pham will be among the star attractions when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Pirates rank 10th in the league with a .240 batting average.
  • The Pirates rank 25th in runs scored with 88, 3.8 per game.
  • The Pirates rank 18th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .202 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored 79 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Daniel Vogelbach has a team-high four home runs.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Vogelbach ranks 34th in homers and 80th in RBI.
  • Gamel is hitting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Gamel ranks 173rd in homers and 98th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the Pirates with a team-high batting average of .312.
  • Michael Chavis has a team-leading 12 runs batted in.

Reds Impact Players

  • Pham leads Cincinnati in homers with four while also maintaining a team-best .247 batting average.
  • Pham's home run total places him 34th in the big leagues, and he is 169th in RBI.
  • Brandon Drury is batting .231 this season with a team-high four home runs and 10 RBI.
  • Drury ranks 34th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 98th in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in RBI with 10 while batting .221.
  • Tyler Stephenson is batting .263 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Padres

L 7-3

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

5/4/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

W 7-2

Away

5/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Away

5/1/2022

Rockies

L 10-1

Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

L 18-4

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

L 10-5

Away

5/6/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/9/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Twins

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Astros

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
imago0041703613h
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Sky

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
imago1002136336h
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Softball

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida at Mississippi State in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar10 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy