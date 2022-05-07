How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ben Gamel head into the first of a three-game series against Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Pirates rank 10th in the league with a .240 batting average.

The Pirates are the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (88 total).

The Pirates are 17th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of just .202 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 79 (3.2 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

Daniel Vogelbach paces the Pirates with four home runs.

Vogelbach ranks 35th in homers and 82nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Gamel is hitting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Gamel ranks 177th in homers and 99th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates' lineup with a .312 batting average.

Michael Chavis has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 12 runs batted in.

Reds Impact Players

Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati in homers with four while also maintaining a team-best .247 batting average.

Pham's home run total puts him 35th in the big leagues, and he is 171st in RBI.

Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with four and runs batted in with 10.

Drury ranks 35th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 99th in RBI.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in RBI with 10 while batting .221.

Tyler Naquin is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .212 average, two homers and 10 RBI.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Padres L 7-3 Home 4/30/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 5/1/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 5/4/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Away 5/4/2022 Tigers W 7-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/8/2022 Reds - Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Rockies L 4-3 Away 5/1/2022 Rockies L 10-1 Away 5/3/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Brewers L 18-4 Away 5/5/2022 Brewers L 10-5 Away 5/7/2022 Pirates - Home 5/7/2022 Pirates - Home 5/8/2022 Pirates - Home 5/9/2022 Brewers - Home 5/10/2022 Brewers - Home 5/11/2022 Brewers - Home

