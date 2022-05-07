How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ben Gamel head into the first of a three-game series against Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Pirates rank 10th in the league with a .240 batting average.
  • The Pirates are the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (88 total).
  • The Pirates are 17th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .202 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 79 (3.2 per game).
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Daniel Vogelbach paces the Pirates with four home runs.
  • Vogelbach ranks 35th in homers and 82nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Gamel is hitting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Gamel ranks 177th in homers and 99th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates' lineup with a .312 batting average.
  • Michael Chavis has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 12 runs batted in.

Reds Impact Players

  • Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati in homers with four while also maintaining a team-best .247 batting average.
  • Pham's home run total puts him 35th in the big leagues, and he is 171st in RBI.
  • Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with four and runs batted in with 10.
  • Drury ranks 35th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 99th in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in RBI with 10 while batting .221.
  • Tyler Naquin is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .212 average, two homers and 10 RBI.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Padres

L 7-3

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

5/4/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

W 7-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Away

5/1/2022

Rockies

L 10-1

Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

L 18-4

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

L 10-5

Away

5/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/9/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Regional restrictions apply.

