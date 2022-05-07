How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ben Gamel head into the first of a three-game series against Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.
Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Pirates rank 10th in the league with a .240 batting average.
- The Pirates are the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (88 total).
- The Pirates are 17th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of just .202 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 79 (3.2 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
Pirates Impact Players
- Daniel Vogelbach paces the Pirates with four home runs.
- Vogelbach ranks 35th in homers and 82nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Gamel is hitting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Gamel ranks 177th in homers and 99th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates' lineup with a .312 batting average.
- Michael Chavis has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 12 runs batted in.
Reds Impact Players
- Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati in homers with four while also maintaining a team-best .247 batting average.
- Pham's home run total puts him 35th in the big leagues, and he is 171st in RBI.
- Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with four and runs batted in with 10.
- Drury ranks 35th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 99th in RBI.
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in RBI with 10 while batting .221.
- Tyler Naquin is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .212 average, two homers and 10 RBI.
Pirates and Reds Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Padres
L 7-3
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
W 7-6
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
5/4/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
W 7-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/8/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Away
5/1/2022
Rockies
L 10-1
Away
5/3/2022
Brewers
L 6-3
Away
5/4/2022
Brewers
L 18-4
Away
5/5/2022
Brewers
L 10-5
Away
5/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/9/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/11/2022
Brewers
-
Home
