Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) reacts with second baseman Brandon Drury (22) after a double RBI by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) reacts with second baseman Brandon Drury (22) after a double RBI by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Tyler Mahle on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Reds have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.205).
  • The Reds rank 24th in runs scored with 93, 3.4 per game.
  • The Reds rank 28th in the league with a .275 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates rank seventh in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
  • The Pirates have scored 98 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads the Reds in home runs (five) and runs batted in (15).
  • Tommy Pham has a club-high .225 batting average.
  • Pham ranks 39th in home runs and 179th in RBI so far this season.
  • Tyler Stephenson has two doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .302.
  • Kyle Farmer has seven doubles and five walks while hitting .204.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 while batting .312.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Gamel is 112th in home runs and 57th in RBI.
  • Vogelbach is slugging .481 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 11 runs.
  • Vogelbach is 39th in homers and 94th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .326 batting average.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .284. He's slugging .476 on the year.

Reds and Pirates Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

L 18-4

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

L 10-5

Away

5/7/2022

Pirates

W 9-2

Home

5/7/2022

Pirates

L 8-5

Home

5/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/9/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/12/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

5/4/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

W 7-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

L 9-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

W 8-5

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18224010
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Twins

By Adam Childs20 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 seconds ago
FX
entertainment

How to Watch FX Marvel Movie Marathon Weekend

By Kristofer Habbas9 minutes ago
imago1009752811h
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in College Softball

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
imago0040195623h
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in College Softball

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
imago0007525864h
College Baseball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in College Baseball

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Canada U20 Women's
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada

By Christine Brown20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy