May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) reacts with second baseman Brandon Drury (22) after a double RBI by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Tyler Mahle on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Reds have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.205).

The Reds rank 24th in runs scored with 93, 3.4 per game.

The Reds rank 28th in the league with a .275 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank seventh in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

The Pirates have scored 98 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads the Reds in home runs (five) and runs batted in (15).

Tommy Pham has a club-high .225 batting average.

Pham ranks 39th in home runs and 179th in RBI so far this season.

Tyler Stephenson has two doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .302.

Kyle Farmer has seven doubles and five walks while hitting .204.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 while batting .312.

Among all batters in MLB, Gamel is 112th in home runs and 57th in RBI.

Vogelbach is slugging .481 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 11 runs.

Vogelbach is 39th in homers and 94th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .326 batting average.

Michael Chavis has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .284. He's slugging .476 on the year.

Reds and Pirates Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Brewers L 18-4 Away 5/5/2022 Brewers L 10-5 Away 5/7/2022 Pirates W 9-2 Home 5/7/2022 Pirates L 8-5 Home 5/8/2022 Pirates - Home 5/9/2022 Brewers - Home 5/10/2022 Brewers - Home 5/11/2022 Brewers - Home 5/12/2022 Pirates - Away 5/13/2022 Pirates - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 5/4/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Away 5/4/2022 Tigers W 7-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds L 9-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 5/8/2022 Reds - Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/12/2022 Reds - Home 5/13/2022 Reds - Home

Regional restrictions apply.