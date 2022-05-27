How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) celebrates with first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after a win against the New York Mets at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Friday against Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Giants are eighth in the league with a .249 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (223 total runs).

The Giants are second in the league with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a .225 team batting average.

The Reds rank 16th in the league with 187 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .299 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 25 runs batted in.

Flores ranks 99th in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Thairo Estrada is batting .273 to lead the lineup.

Estrada ranks 207th in homers in MLB and 80th in RBI.

Joc Pederson has 11 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .309 with nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .240.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Drury's home run total is 40th and his RBI tally is 27th.

Pham has 35 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Overall, Pham ranks 70th in homers and 118th in RBI this season.

Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati with a .258 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 22 runs.

Kyle Farmer has 33 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Padres L 10-1 Home 5/23/2022 Mets L 13-3 Home 5/24/2022 Mets W 13-12 Home 5/25/2022 Mets W 9-3 Home 5/27/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 Reds - Away 5/29/2022 Reds - Away 5/30/2022 Phillies - Away 5/31/2022 Phillies - Away 6/1/2022 Phillies - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away 5/23/2022 Cubs L 7-4 Home 5/24/2022 Cubs L 11-4 Home 5/25/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Home 5/26/2022 Cubs W 20-5 Home 5/27/2022 Giants - Home 5/28/2022 Giants - Home 5/29/2022 Giants - Home 5/31/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/1/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/2/2022 Nationals - Home

