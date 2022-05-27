How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) celebrates with first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after a win against the New York Mets at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Friday against Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Giants are eighth in the league with a .249 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (223 total runs).
  • The Giants are second in the league with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a .225 team batting average.
  • The Reds rank 16th in the league with 187 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .299 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 25 runs batted in.
  • Flores ranks 99th in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .273 to lead the lineup.
  • Estrada ranks 207th in homers in MLB and 80th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has 11 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .309 with nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .240.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Drury's home run total is 40th and his RBI tally is 27th.
  • Pham has 35 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.
  • Overall, Pham ranks 70th in homers and 118th in RBI this season.
  • Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati with a .258 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 22 runs.
  • Kyle Farmer has 33 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

L 10-1

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

L 13-3

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

W 13-12

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

W 9-3

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-2

Away

5/23/2022

Cubs

L 7-4

Home

5/24/2022

Cubs

L 11-4

Home

5/25/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

5/26/2022

Cubs

W 20-5

Home

5/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/29/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/2/2022

Nationals

-

Home

