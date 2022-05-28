How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants play Tyler Naquin and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.248).
  • The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (224 total).
  • The Giants are third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds' .227 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Reds have scored 192 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 25 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs rank him 104th in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Estrada ranks 209th in homers and 86th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Joc Pederson has been a significant run producer for the Giants with 11 home runs and 25 runs batted in.
  • Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a team-high batting average of .301.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury is batting .239 this season with a team-high eight home runs and 26 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Drury's home run total is 32nd and his RBI tally ranks 24th.
  • Tommy Pham has 35 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Pham is 75th in homers and 121st in RBI.
  • Naquin's batting average of .258 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Kyle Farmer has 34 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Padres

L 10-1

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

L 13-3

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

W 13-12

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

W 9-3

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

L 5-1

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Cubs

L 7-4

Home

5/24/2022

Cubs

L 11-4

Home

5/25/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

5/26/2022

Cubs

W 20-5

Home

5/27/2022

Giants

W 5-1

Home

5/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/29/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/2/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

