How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants play Tyler Naquin and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Giants have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.248).
- The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (224 total).
- The Giants are third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' .227 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- The Reds have scored 192 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Reds have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 25 runs batted in.
- Flores' home runs rank him 104th in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Estrada ranks 209th in homers and 86th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
- Joc Pederson has been a significant run producer for the Giants with 11 home runs and 25 runs batted in.
- Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a team-high batting average of .301.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury is batting .239 this season with a team-high eight home runs and 26 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Drury's home run total is 32nd and his RBI tally ranks 24th.
- Tommy Pham has 35 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Pham is 75th in homers and 121st in RBI.
- Naquin's batting average of .258 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Kyle Farmer has 34 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
Giants and Reds Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Padres
L 10-1
Home
5/23/2022
Mets
L 13-3
Home
5/24/2022
Mets
W 13-12
Home
5/25/2022
Mets
W 9-3
Home
5/27/2022
Reds
L 5-1
Away
5/28/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/29/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/30/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/31/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/1/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/2/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Cubs
L 7-4
Home
5/24/2022
Cubs
L 11-4
Home
5/25/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Home
5/26/2022
Cubs
W 20-5
Home
5/27/2022
Giants
W 5-1
Home
5/28/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/29/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/2/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
