How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants play Tyler Naquin and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Giants have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.248).

The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (224 total).

The Giants are third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Reds' .227 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Reds have scored 192 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 25 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs rank him 104th in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Estrada ranks 209th in homers and 86th in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Joc Pederson has been a significant run producer for the Giants with 11 home runs and 25 runs batted in.

Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a team-high batting average of .301.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury is batting .239 this season with a team-high eight home runs and 26 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Drury's home run total is 32nd and his RBI tally ranks 24th.

Tommy Pham has 35 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Pham is 75th in homers and 121st in RBI.

Naquin's batting average of .258 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.

Kyle Farmer has 34 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Padres L 10-1 Home 5/23/2022 Mets L 13-3 Home 5/24/2022 Mets W 13-12 Home 5/25/2022 Mets W 9-3 Home 5/27/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 5/28/2022 Reds - Away 5/29/2022 Reds - Away 5/30/2022 Phillies - Away 5/31/2022 Phillies - Away 6/1/2022 Phillies - Away 6/2/2022 Marlins - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/23/2022 Cubs L 7-4 Home 5/24/2022 Cubs L 11-4 Home 5/25/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Home 5/26/2022 Cubs W 20-5 Home 5/27/2022 Giants W 5-1 Home 5/28/2022 Giants - Home 5/29/2022 Giants - Home 5/31/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/1/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/2/2022 Nationals - Home 6/3/2022 Nationals - Home

