How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants versus Cincinnati Reds game on Friday at 10:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Joc Pederson and Brandon Drury.
Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC
Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (338 total runs).
- The Giants' .324 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in the league.
- The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Reds have scored 298 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Pederson leads the Giants with 16 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 38.
- Wilmer Flores is batting .241 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Flores is 80th in homers and 41st in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has put up a team-high batting average of .263.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .250 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
- In all of MLB, Drury is 22nd in home runs and 47th in RBI.
- Tommy Pham has 56 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
- Overall, Pham ranks 53rd in home runs and 99th in RBI this season.
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 38 while batting .286 with five homers.
- Joey Votto has 37 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
Giants and Reds Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
L 2-1
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
W 12-10
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
L 4-3
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
L 7-6
Away
6/24/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Brewers
L 7-3
Home
6/19/2022
Brewers
L 6-3
Home
6/21/2022
Dodgers
L 8-2
Home
6/22/2022
Dodgers
L 8-4
Home
6/23/2022
Dodgers
L 10-5
Home
6/24/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/25/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/26/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/28/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/29/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/30/2022
Cubs
-
Away
