How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) shakes hands with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants versus Cincinnati Reds game on Friday at 10:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Joc Pederson and Brandon Drury.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (338 total runs).
  • The Giants' .324 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Reds have scored 298 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Pederson leads the Giants with 16 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 38.
  • Wilmer Flores is batting .241 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Flores is 80th in homers and 41st in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada has put up a team-high batting average of .263.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .250 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Drury is 22nd in home runs and 47th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham has 56 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Overall, Pham ranks 53rd in home runs and 99th in RBI this season.
  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 38 while batting .286 with five homers.
  • Joey Votto has 37 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

W 12-10

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Brewers

L 7-3

Home

6/19/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Home

6/21/2022

Dodgers

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

6/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-5

Home

6/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/28/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/29/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
