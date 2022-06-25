How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) shakes hands with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants versus Cincinnati Reds game on Friday at 10:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Joc Pederson and Brandon Drury.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (338 total runs).

The Giants' .324 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in the league.

The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Reds have scored 298 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Pederson leads the Giants with 16 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 38.

Wilmer Flores is batting .241 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Flores is 80th in homers and 41st in RBI.

Thairo Estrada has put up a team-high batting average of .263.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .250 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.

In all of MLB, Drury is 22nd in home runs and 47th in RBI.

Tommy Pham has 56 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Overall, Pham ranks 53rd in home runs and 99th in RBI this season.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 38 while batting .286 with five homers.

Joey Votto has 37 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Braves L 2-1 Away 6/21/2022 Braves W 12-10 Away 6/22/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 6/23/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Reds - Home 6/25/2022 Reds - Home 6/26/2022 Reds - Home 6/28/2022 Tigers - Home 6/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Brewers L 7-3 Home 6/19/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Home 6/21/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 6/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-5 Home 6/24/2022 Giants - Away 6/25/2022 Giants - Away 6/26/2022 Giants - Away 6/28/2022 Cubs - Away 6/29/2022 Cubs - Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away

Regional restrictions apply.